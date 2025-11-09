Rockets vs. Bucks Pick and Preview: Can Milwaukee pull the upset?

Last Updated on November 9, 2025 12:07 am by Alex Becker

MILWAUKEE — The Houston Rockets travel to Milwaukee on Sunday in a key early-season test as Houston’s rebound-centric attack meets Milwaukee’s half-court pick-and-roll offense. Our Rockets vs. Bucks prediction weighs whether Houston’s rebounding edge can prove to be the difference over four quarters.

Rockets vs. Bucks Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Rockets -165 / Bucks +140

Rockets -165 / Bucks +140 Spread: Rockets -3.5 (-105) / Bucks +3.5 (-115)

Rockets -3.5 (-105) / Bucks +3.5 (-115) Total: 231.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

231.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Start Time: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Houston looks to create offense out of half-court sets and score second-chance points via offensive rebounds; Milwaukee prefers structured sets, and uses them to get looks at the rim or open three-pointers.

Houston looks to create offense out of half-court sets and score second-chance points via offensive rebounds; Milwaukee prefers structured sets, and uses them to get looks at the rim or open three-pointers. On-Ball Creation: Houston uses guard Amen Thompson and center Alperen Sengun to run the offense and create shots; Milwaukee leans on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ryan Rollins, and Cole Anthony to control pace and dictate shot quality.

Houston uses guard Amen Thompson and center Alperen Sengun to run the offense and create shots; Milwaukee leans on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ryan Rollins, and Cole Anthony to control pace and dictate shot quality. Interior & Glass: Houston (1st in offensive rebounding rate) owns an edge on the offensive glass and second-chance opportunities. Milwaukee’s rim protection (14th in opponent points in the paint per game) is sound but may falter against physical rebounding teams.

Houston (1st in offensive rebounding rate) owns an edge on the offensive glass and second-chance opportunities. Milwaukee’s rim protection (14th in opponent points in the paint per game) is sound but may falter against physical rebounding teams. Injury / Status: For Houston: Dorian Finney Smith and Fred VanVleet are out. For Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable; Taurean Prince and Kevin Porter Jr. are both out.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Milwaukee seeks to remain in the top tier of the East, while Houston looks to retain its top-5 spot in the West.

Totals note: If Houston makes threes, forces transition, and creates extra possessions, pace could drive this higher; if Milwaukee slows it down, under backers gain value if the total settles around 225.

Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Bucks +3.5 (-115). Our Rockets vs. Bucks prediction leans on Milwaukee’s 4-1 ATS record as the home team this season, their 4-1 ATS record as an underdog this year, and their 7-3 ATS record in their last 10 games overall.

