Hawks vs. Jazz Preview: Can Utah cover 2.5 points as home dogs?

Last Updated on November 13, 2025 1:37 am by Alex Becker

SALT LAKE CITY — The Atlanta Hawks travel to Utah to face the Jazz on Thursday in the middle of a West Coast road trip. Our Hawks vs. Jazz prediction weighs whether Utah’s interior edge can slow down Atlanta’s perimeter-driven offense over four quarters.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare Live Hawks vs Jazz Odds

Hawks vs. Jazz Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Hawks (-135) / Jazz (+115)

Hawks (-135) / Jazz (+115) Spread: Hawks -2.5 (−105) / Jazz +2.5 (−115)

Hawks -2.5 (−105) / Jazz +2.5 (−115) Total: 233.5 (Over −110 / Under −110)

233.5 (Over −110 / Under −110) Start Time: 9:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM MT

9:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM MT Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Hawks vs. Jazz Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Atlanta is 14th in pace and 22nd in offensive efficiency this season. Utah is 13th in pace and 23rd in offensive efficiency this year.

Atlanta is 14th in pace and 22nd in offensive efficiency this season. Utah is 13th in pace and 23rd in offensive efficiency this year. On-Ball Creation: With Trae Young out, the Hawks rely on guard Dyson Daniels and forward Jalen Johnson to create shots for themselves and others. The Jazz lean on Keyonte George to run the offense, and he’s averaging 21.5 points and 7.1 assists per game this year.

With Trae Young out, the Hawks rely on guard Dyson Daniels and forward Jalen Johnson to create shots for themselves and others. The Jazz lean on Keyonte George to run the offense, and he’s averaging 21.5 points and 7.1 assists per game this year. Interior & Glass: Atlanta ranks 15th in defensive rebounds per game and 22nd in total rebound rate this year. Utah is 13th in defensive rebounds per game and 5th in total rebound rate this season.

Atlanta ranks 15th in defensive rebounds per game and 22nd in total rebound rate this year. Utah is 13th in defensive rebounds per game and 5th in total rebound rate this season. Injury/Status: Atlanta: Trae Young is out. Nikola Durisic sat out on Wednesday and is questionable for Thursday. Utah: Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, and Walker Kessler are all out. Georges Niang missed Tuesday’s game but is questionable for Thursday’s contest.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

This game carries early-season seeding value: Atlanta needs road wins to stay competitive in the East’s middle tier, while Utah aims to fortify a strong home profile and get their young players some winning experience.

Totals note: Atlanta’s pace and shot profile pushes most games toward higher-possession affairs, but Utah’s rim protection and at-times slower style can lead to long half-court sequences. If the Jazz dictate tempo, the Under gains value—if the Hawks open things up in transition, the Over becomes live early.

Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Jazz +2.5 (−115). Our Hawks vs. Jazz prediction leans on Utah’s 6-3 ATS record as an underdog this year, the Jazz’s 7-2-1 ATS record in their last 10 games against Atlanta, and Utah’s home court and rest advantages.

💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.