Clippers vs. Celtics: Game Prediction and Analysis

BOSTON — The Clippers visit TD Garden on Sunday afternoon, looking to win their second game in a row and improve their record to 5-8. Our Clippers vs. Celtics prediction weighs whether Boston’s on-ball pressure and interior defense can hold up over four quarters.

Clippers vs. Celtics Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Clippers +175 / Celtics -210

Clippers +175 / Celtics -210 Spread: Clippers +5.5 (-115) / Celtics -5.5 (-105)

Clippers +5.5 (-115) / Celtics -5.5 (-105) Total: 220.5 (Over -110 / Under -110

220.5 (Over -110 / Under -110 Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Clippers vs. Celtics Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: LA is 30th in pace and 21st in offensive efficiency this year. Boston is 17th in pace and 16th in offensive efficiency this season.

LA is 30th in pace and 21st in offensive efficiency this year. Boston is 17th in pace and 16th in offensive efficiency this season. On-Ball Creation: L.A. relies heavily on isolation, playmaking, and long-range shot-making from James Harden with Kawhi Leonard out of the lineup. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White help bolster Boston’s pick-and-roll efficiency and provide secondary shot creation.

L.A. relies heavily on isolation, playmaking, and long-range shot-making from James Harden with Kawhi Leonard out of the lineup. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White help bolster Boston’s pick-and-roll efficiency and provide secondary shot creation. Interior & Glass: The Clippers are 20th in rebound rate and 8th in opponent points in the paint per game this season. The Celtics are 16th in rebound rate and 3rd in opponent points in the paint per game this season.

The Clippers are 20th in rebound rate and 8th in opponent points in the paint per game this season. The Celtics are 16th in rebound rate and 3rd in opponent points in the paint per game this season. Injury/Status: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal are both out. Celtics: Jayson Tatum is out.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

The Clippers are 4-8 SU this year and are battling to try to stay competitive in a talented and deep Western Conference. Boston is 6-7 straight up this year overall and 3-3 SU at home in 2025. The Celtics are trying to get back to .500 on the season and get over the .500 mark at home on Sunday.

Totals note: Boston’s slower pace and high defensive efficiency often pull games under early numbers, but Clippers games can swing high on three-point shot-making variance; a move off key totals like 218 or 220 could potentially signal sharp action on one side.

Clippers vs. Celtics Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Celtics -5.5. Our Clippers vs. Celtics prediction leans toward Boston because the Celtics are at home, they take and make more threes than the Clippers, and because they are 17-16-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

