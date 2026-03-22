Sunday NBA Best Bets March 22: Is the total too low for the Wizards vs. Knicks game?

Sunday has one-third of the league in action as the third week of March 2026 draws to a close. It features 5 contests on a light NBA slate with start times ranging from 5:00 PM ET to 9:00 PM ET.

Can the Wizards and Knicks combine to score over 227.5 points at MSG? Will the Raptors cover on the road against the Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets March 22 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Over 227.5 points

I like the over here. The Washington Wizards and New York Knicks are primed to smash the 227.5-point total in a fast-paced shootout. Washington scores and gives up points consistently after defeats, as the over is 30-23 in the Wizards’ games following a loss this season.

What’s more, the over is a profitable 36-29 when the Wizards are underdogs this year. New York’s recent play also trends high, with the over cashing in 5 of their last 8 games overall.

Historically, these matchups have delivered points, as the over is 5-4-1 in the last 10 head-to-head meetings between Washington and New York. Expect high volume from beyond the arc and Washington’s leaky defense to push this total comfortably over.

Final score projection: NEW YORK KNICKS 121, WASHINGTON WIZARDS 112.

NBA Best Bet: Phoenix Suns +1.5 over Toronto Raptors

I’d take the Suns in this one. Phoenix is in a good spot to cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night due to their team depth and homecourt advantage.

The Suns thrive in this exact spot, boasting a highly profitable 10-5 ATS record as a home underdog and a resilient 18-13 ATS mark after a loss this season. They also excel outside their division (31-24 ATS in non-division games) and carry recent momentum, going 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games overall. Expect Phoenix to protect their home floor and secure the outright victory in a tight matchup.

Final score projection: PHOENIX SUNS 115, TORONTO RAPTORS 112.

Sunday NBA Best Bets March 22

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Over 227.5 Phoenix Suns +1.5

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