Tuesday NBA Best Bets March 24: Will Knicks stay hot?

Last Updated on March 24, 2026 2:52 pm by Anthony Rome

The March 24 NBA slate is loaded with clear mismatches, elite scorers, and exploitable totals, making it one of the better midweek betting boards we’ve seen. With teams like the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers surging late in the season and contenders like the Denver Nuggets in high-scoring environments, this slate gives bettors a perfect mix of spread dominance and pace-driven totals. Our Tuesday NBA Best Bets March 24 column breaks down three matchups that we like ahead of tonight’s slate.

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NBA Best Bet: Knicks -8.5 vs Pelicans

The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the league right now:

47–25 record

Elite home dominance (26–9 at MSG)

Led by Jalen Brunson (26.1 PPG, 6.6 APG)

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans:

Just 25–47 on the season

Bottom-tier defense

Struggle to close games on the road

Even with scorers like Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, this team allows too many easy buckets.

Matchup Edge

Knicks dominate inside + transition

Pelicans rank near bottom defensively

Brunson controls tempo late

Prediction: Knicks win comfortably by double digits.

NBA Best Bet: Magic vs Cavaliers UNDER 230

At first glance, 230.5 suggests a shootout—but this matchup leans the opposite way.

The Cleveland Cavaliers:

Elite defensive structure

Slower halfcourt pace

Anchored by Donovan Mitchell (28.0 PPG) but not a run-and-gun team

The Orlando Magic:

More methodical offense

Rely heavily on Paolo Banchero (22.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

(22.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG) Can stagnate offensively vs strong defenses

Matchup Edge

Cleveland controls pace

Orlando struggles vs disciplined defenses

Playoff-style feel = fewer possessions

Prediction: Game lands in the low 220s.

NBA Best Bet: Nuggets vs Suns OVER 232.5

This Is the Best Game Environment on the Board

This is your premium scoring spot of the night.

The Denver Nuggets:

Led by Nikola Jokić (near triple-double averages)

(near triple-double averages) Elite offensive efficiency

The Phoenix Suns:

Led by Devin Booker (~25.5 PPG)

(~25.5 PPG) Play faster at home

Defensive inconsistency all season

Why This Clears the Number

Both teams top-tier shot creators

Pick-and-roll heavy offenses = efficient looks

Late-game fouling + star shot-making

Prediction: Shootout that pushes toward 240.

Tuesday NBA Best Bets March 24

New York Knicks -8.5 Magic vs Cavaliers UNDER 230 Nuggets vs Suns OVER 232.5

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