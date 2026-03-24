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Tuesday NBA Best Bets March 24: Will Knicks stay hot?

byAnthony Rome
March 24, 2026
Tuesday NBA Best Bets March 24 Tuesday NBA Best Bets March 24

Last Updated on March 24, 2026 2:52 pm by Anthony Rome

The March 24 NBA slate is loaded with clear mismatches, elite scorers, and exploitable totals, making it one of the better midweek betting boards we’ve seen. With teams like the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers surging late in the season and contenders like the Denver Nuggets in high-scoring environments, this slate gives bettors a perfect mix of spread dominance and pace-driven totals. Our Tuesday NBA Best Bets March 24 column breaks down three matchups that we like ahead of tonight’s slate.

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NBA Best Bet: Knicks -8.5 vs Pelicans

The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the league right now:

  • 47–25 record
  • Elite home dominance (26–9 at MSG)
  • Led by Jalen Brunson (26.1 PPG, 6.6 APG)

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans:

  • Just 25–47 on the season
  • Bottom-tier defense
  • Struggle to close games on the road

Even with scorers like Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, this team allows too many easy buckets.

 Matchup Edge

  • Knicks dominate inside + transition
  • Pelicans rank near bottom defensively
  • Brunson controls tempo late

Prediction: Knicks win comfortably by double digits.

NBA Best Bet: Magic vs Cavaliers UNDER 230

At first glance, 230.5 suggests a shootout—but this matchup leans the opposite way.

The Cleveland Cavaliers:

  • Elite defensive structure
  • Slower halfcourt pace
  • Anchored by Donovan Mitchell (28.0 PPG) but not a run-and-gun team

The Orlando Magic:

  • More methodical offense
  • Rely heavily on Paolo Banchero (22.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG)
  • Can stagnate offensively vs strong defenses

 Matchup Edge

  • Cleveland controls pace
  • Orlando struggles vs disciplined defenses
  • Playoff-style feel = fewer possessions

Prediction: Game lands in the low 220s.

NBA Best Bet: Nuggets vs Suns OVER 232.5

This Is the Best Game Environment on the Board

This is your premium scoring spot of the night.

The Denver Nuggets:

  • Led by Nikola Jokić (near triple-double averages)
  • Elite offensive efficiency

The Phoenix Suns:

  • Led by Devin Booker (~25.5 PPG)
  • Play faster at home
  • Defensive inconsistency all season

Why This Clears the Number

  • Both teams top-tier shot creators
  • Pick-and-roll heavy offenses = efficient looks
  • Late-game fouling + star shot-making

Prediction: Shootout that pushes toward 240.

Tuesday NBA Best Bets March 24

  1. New York Knicks -8.5
  2. Magic vs Cavaliers UNDER 230
  3. Nuggets vs Suns OVER 232.5
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byAnthony Rome
Published