Monday NBA Best Bets March 23: Will Mavericks upset Warriors?

Last Updated on March 23, 2026 2:43 pm by Anthony Rome

The March 23 NBA slate may be small, but don’t let the limited schedule fool you—this is the kind of night where sharp bettors can find serious value. With just a couple of matchups on the board, the spotlight shifts entirely to key stars like Victor Wembanyama, Luka Dončić, and Stephen Curry, creating tightly lined games that demand precision. Short slates tend to exaggerate public perception, which opens the door for disciplined bettors to exploit pace mismatches, defensive weaknesses, and late-game execution edges. Read on for our Monday NBA Best Bets March 23 column for our three betting selections for tonight.

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NBA Best Bet: Spurs -3.5 (at Miami)

Why This Is a Smash Spot

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most dominant teams in the league this season, sitting near the top of the West with elite efficiency on both ends.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging ~24+ PPG, 11+ RPG, nearly 3 blocks

is averaging Spurs play fast AND defend , a rare combo

, a rare combo They generate transition offense off stops — Miami struggles here

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat:

Are solid at home but slower paced

Can get overwhelmed by athletic frontcourts

Rely heavily on halfcourt scoring

Matchup Edge

Wembanyama vs Bam Adebayo is a problem — length + spacing advantage

is a problem — length + spacing advantage Spurs depth > Heat depth

Prediction: Spurs control tempo and win by multiple possessions.

NBA Best Bet: Warriors/Mavericks over 231.5, 9:30 p.m. ET

Why This Game Screams Points

The Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is a pace + shot volume explosion spot.

Warriors: Led by Kristaps Porzingis (16.5 PPG) Top-tier 3-point volume

Mavericks: Led by Cooper Flagg (~20+ PPG, elite usage) Heavy pick-and-roll offense



Recent data shows:

Dallas games regularly pushing high 230s totals

Both teams rely on perimeter scoring (variance = points)

Key Angle

Neither team consistently defends the perimeter:

Warriors struggle with dribble penetration

Mavs struggle with off-ball movement

This is a shot-making contest, not a defensive game.

NBA Best Bet: Mavericks +2.5 (vs. Warriors)

Why Dallas Is the Value Side

Even if Golden State wins, the Dallas Mavericks are built to stay inside numbers.

Dallas offense = high floor due to usage concentration

Close-game equity favors Luka in clutch

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors:

Are inconsistent on the road

Have defensive lapses late in games

Can become overly reliant on jump shooting

Hidden Edge

Short spreads + high totals = underdog value

Even in a loss, Dallas likely keeps this within 1–2 possessions.

Monday NBA Best Bets March 23

San Antonio Spurs -3.5 Dallas Mavericks +2.5 Warriors/Mavericks OVER 231.5

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