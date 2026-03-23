Monday NBA Best Bets March 23: Will Mavericks upset Warriors?

Last Updated on March 23, 2026 2:43 pm by Anthony Rome
The March 23 NBA slate may be small, but don’t let the limited schedule fool you—this is the kind of night where sharp bettors can find serious value. With just a couple of matchups on the board, the spotlight shifts entirely to key stars like Victor Wembanyama, Luka Dončić, and Stephen Curry, creating tightly lined games that demand precision. Short slates tend to exaggerate public perception, which opens the door for disciplined bettors to exploit pace mismatches, defensive weaknesses, and late-game execution edges. Read on for our Monday NBA Best Bets March 23 column for our three betting selections for tonight.
NBA Best Bet: Spurs -3.5 (at Miami)
Why This Is a Smash Spot
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most dominant teams in the league this season, sitting near the top of the West with elite efficiency on both ends.
- Victor Wembanyama is averaging ~24+ PPG, 11+ RPG, nearly 3 blocks
- Spurs play fast AND defend, a rare combo
- They generate transition offense off stops — Miami struggles here
Meanwhile, the Miami Heat:
- Are solid at home but slower paced
- Can get overwhelmed by athletic frontcourts
- Rely heavily on halfcourt scoring
Matchup Edge
- Wembanyama vs Bam Adebayo is a problem — length + spacing advantage
- Spurs depth > Heat depth
Prediction: Spurs control tempo and win by multiple possessions.
NBA Best Bet: Warriors/Mavericks over 231.5, 9:30 p.m. ET
Why This Game Screams Points
The Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is a pace + shot volume explosion spot.
- Warriors:
- Led by Kristaps Porzingis (16.5 PPG)
- Top-tier 3-point volume
- Mavericks:
- Led by Cooper Flagg (~20+ PPG, elite usage)
- Heavy pick-and-roll offense
Recent data shows:
- Dallas games regularly pushing high 230s totals
- Both teams rely on perimeter scoring (variance = points)
Key Angle
Neither team consistently defends the perimeter:
- Warriors struggle with dribble penetration
- Mavs struggle with off-ball movement
This is a shot-making contest, not a defensive game.
NBA Best Bet: Mavericks +2.5 (vs. Warriors)
Why Dallas Is the Value Side
Even if Golden State wins, the Dallas Mavericks are built to stay inside numbers.
- Dallas offense = high floor due to usage concentration
- Close-game equity favors Luka in clutch
Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors:
- Are inconsistent on the road
- Have defensive lapses late in games
- Can become overly reliant on jump shooting
Hidden Edge
Short spreads + high totals = underdog value
Even in a loss, Dallas likely keeps this within 1–2 possessions.
Monday NBA Best Bets March 23
- San Antonio Spurs -3.5
- Dallas Mavericks +2.5
- Warriors/Mavericks OVER 231.5
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