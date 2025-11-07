Bulls vs. Bucks Pick & Prediction: Can Chicago keep it rolling?

Last Updated on November 6, 2025 11:56 pm by Alex Becker

MILWAUKEE — Chicago heads north looking to stabilize its offense while Milwaukee leans on downhill shot creation and elite spacing to generate points. Our Bulls vs. Bucks prediction weighs whether Milwaukee’s shot-profile advantage holds up over four quarters.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare Live Bulls vs Bucks Odds

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Bulls +145 / Bucks −170

Bulls +145 / Bucks −170 Spread: Bulls +4.5 (−115) / Bucks −4.5 (−105)

Bulls +4.5 (−115) / Bucks −4.5 (−105) Total: 239.5 (Over −110 / Under −105)

239.5 (Over −110 / Under −105) Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT / 8:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. CT / 8:00 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Bulls vs. Bucks Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Chicago (12th in pace) prefers to pick and choose when to get out in transition. Milwaukee (9th in pace) pushes tempo off misses and makes and hunts corner 3s and other high-percentage looks.

Chicago (12th in pace) prefers to pick and choose when to get out in transition. Milwaukee (9th in pace) pushes tempo off misses and makes and hunts corner 3s and other high-percentage looks. On-Ball Creation: The Bulls rely on Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic to create good shots. The Bucks lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s downhill drives and pick-and-roll sets to space the floor and generate 3-point attempts.

The Bulls rely on Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic to create good shots. The Bucks lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s downhill drives and pick-and-roll sets to space the floor and generate 3-point attempts. Interior & Glass: Chicago must crash the defensive glass as a team to hold its own on the interior. Milwaukee’s size gives them a defensive rebounding edge and helps them protect the rim well.

Chicago must crash the defensive glass as a team to hold its own on the interior. Milwaukee’s size gives them a defensive rebounding edge and helps them protect the rim well. Injury/Status: Chicago: Coby White and Zach Collins are out. Ayo Dosunmu is questionable. Milwaukee: Kevin Porter Jr. is out and Taurean Prince is questionable.

Betting Splits & Market Trends

Spread (public %): 58% of public bets are on the Bulls +4.5 at the time of this writing.

58% of public bets are on the Bulls +4.5 at the time of this writing. Bulls ATS Trends : Chicago is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games against Milwaukee. The Bulls are 6-11 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

: Chicago is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games against Milwaukee. The Bulls are 6-11 ATS in division games since the start of last season. Bucks ATS Trends : Milwaukee is 12-9-2 ATS in division games since the start of last season. The Bucks are 33-17-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

: Milwaukee is 12-9-2 ATS in division games since the start of last season. The Bucks are 33-17-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season. Over/Under Trends: The over is 24-19 in Chicago’s road games since the start of last season. The over is 29-18 in Milwaukee’s home games since the start of last season. In the last 10 games between these two teams, the under is 7-3.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Chicago is already 1-0 in NBA Cup play this season, a win would put them in poll position to win Group C. Milwaukee won the NBA Cup last season, but is 0-0 so far in that competition this year. A win would put the Bucks in the driver’s seat for Group C.

Totals note: If Chicago slows the pace and drags possessions, the under gains value; if Milwaukee breaks containment early and hits threes, scoring can escalate and the over becomes viable.

Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Bucks -4.5 (-105). Our Bulls vs. Bucks prediction leans on Milwaukee’s superior spacing and rim-pressure to control shot quality and boost offensive efficiency. Milwaukee’s star player Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the best player on the floor, giving the Bucks a decisive edge.

💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.