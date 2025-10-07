MLB Best Bets October 7, 2025 – ALDS Picks

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 8:38 am by Michael Cash

MLB Best Bets for October 7, 2025: With the ALDS shifting venues, tonight’s storylines are undeniable: can the Yankees spark a Bronx lifeline against Toronto’s hot bats, and will Seattle or Detroit seize control in a series tied 1–1? Our MLB Best Bets October 7 2025 card blends matchup edges, bullpen leverage and market context—then cross-checks sentiment via our MLB public betting chart. For more analysis and previews, dig into our latest MLB articles.

Tuesday MLB Best Bets (10/7)

Blue Jays at Yankees — Moneyline: NYY -155 (8:08 PM ET)

Play: Yankees ML (-155). New York returns to the Bronx with Carlos Rodón’s swing-and-miss profile and a rested late-inning bridge. If the Yankees win the BB/K battle and keep Vlad Jr. from damage in the short porch, their last-at-bat edge plus bullpen depth justifies the tag at home.

Mariners at Tigers — Moneyline: SEA -135 (4:08 PM ET)

Play: Mariners ML (-135). Logan Gilbert’s strike-throwing and four-seam/slider shape match well vs. Detroit’s swing profile. In a lower-variance October environment, Seattle’s late-inning strikeout depth and cleaner contact suppression give them the higher floor.

Blue Jays at Yankees — First 5 Innings: Under 4 (-115)

Play: F5 Under 4 (-115). With Rodón/Bieber sequencing efficiently and both managers quick to matchups, early run creation should be constrained before benches and pinch-hit moves broaden outcomes late.

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks

Blue Jays ML +130 at Yankees

Sprinkle: If Bieber lands early strike 1 and Toronto’s middle order lifts to the big part of the park, the plus price is live in a one-swing script.

Tigers ML +114 vs Mariners

Sprinkle: Detroit’s path is contact quality vs. the four-seam and keeping the ball out of the air at Comerica; one timely XBH flips the variance at home.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

Track live splits on our MLB public betting chart. Morning snapshot:

Blue Jays @ Yankees: Public on Yankees 77% ML — opposite our Toronto long-shot sprinkle. Comparison: Public on NYY, value may lie on TOR.

Public on — opposite our Toronto long-shot sprinkle. Public on NYY, value may lie on TOR. Mariners @ Tigers: Public on Seattle 68% ML — aligned with our SEA best bet; contrarian case on DET appears above.

Trends & Notes

ALDS Game 3 dynamics: quicker hooks and matchup relievers compress early scoring; late pinch-hit spots widen totals variance.

Yankee Stadium short porch elevates RH pull power—command on the outer third is critical vs. Vlad Jr. and Springer.

Comerica’s spacious alleys mute barrels to center; extra-base hit prevention is a bigger lever than raw K rate.

Today’s Card (ET)

4:08 PM — Mariners at Tigers — Picks: Mariners ML (-135); Tigers ML (+114)

8:08 PM — Blue Jays at Yankees — Picks: Yankees ML (-155); F5 Under 4 (-115); Blue Jays ML (+130)

