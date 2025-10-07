MLB Best Bets October 7, 2025 – ALDS Picks

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 8:38 am by Michael Cash
MLB Best Bets for October 7, 2025: With the ALDS shifting venues, tonight’s storylines are undeniable: can the Yankees spark a Bronx lifeline against Toronto’s hot bats, and will Seattle or Detroit seize control in a series tied 1–1? Our MLB Best Bets October 7 2025 card blends matchup edges, bullpen leverage and market context—then cross-checks sentiment via our MLB public betting chart. For more analysis and previews, dig into our latest MLB articles.
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Tuesday MLB Best Bets (10/7)
Blue Jays at Yankees — Moneyline: NYY -155 (8:08 PM ET)
Play: Yankees ML (-155). New York returns to the Bronx with Carlos Rodón’s swing-and-miss profile and a rested late-inning bridge. If the Yankees win the BB/K battle and keep Vlad Jr. from damage in the short porch, their last-at-bat edge plus bullpen depth justifies the tag at home.
💰 Lock in these lines at Bovada — best numbers early before move. ⚾️
Mariners at Tigers — Moneyline: SEA -135 (4:08 PM ET)
Play: Mariners ML (-135). Logan Gilbert’s strike-throwing and four-seam/slider shape match well vs. Detroit’s swing profile. In a lower-variance October environment, Seattle’s late-inning strikeout depth and cleaner contact suppression give them the higher floor.
💰 Lock in these lines at Bovada — best numbers early before move. ⚾️
Blue Jays at Yankees — First 5 Innings: Under 4 (-115)
Play: F5 Under 4 (-115). With Rodón/Bieber sequencing efficiently and both managers quick to matchups, early run creation should be constrained before benches and pinch-hit moves broaden outcomes late.
💰 Lock in these lines at Bovada — best numbers early before move. ⚾️
Be first to key line moves & community consensus.
Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email.
Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks
Blue Jays ML +130 at Yankees
Sprinkle: If Bieber lands early strike 1 and Toronto’s middle order lifts to the big part of the park, the plus price is live in a one-swing script.
🔥 Ride our best bets at Bovada — get your ticket now. ✅
Tigers ML +114 vs Mariners
Sprinkle: Detroit’s path is contact quality vs. the four-seam and keeping the ball out of the air at Comerica; one timely XBH flips the variance at home.
🔥 Ride our best bets at Bovada — get your ticket now. ✅
Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)
Track live splits on our MLB public betting chart. Morning snapshot:
- Blue Jays @ Yankees: Public on Yankees 77% ML — opposite our Toronto long-shot sprinkle. Comparison: Public on NYY, value may lie on TOR.
- Mariners @ Tigers: Public on Seattle 68% ML — aligned with our SEA best bet; contrarian case on DET appears above.
📊 View live MLB public betting percentages
Trends & Notes
- ALDS Game 3 dynamics: quicker hooks and matchup relievers compress early scoring; late pinch-hit spots widen totals variance.
- Yankee Stadium short porch elevates RH pull power—command on the outer third is critical vs. Vlad Jr. and Springer.
- Comerica’s spacious alleys mute barrels to center; extra-base hit prevention is a bigger lever than raw K rate.
Today’s Card (ET)
- 4:08 PM — Mariners at Tigers — Picks: Mariners ML (-135); Tigers ML (+114)
- 8:08 PM — Blue Jays at Yankees — Picks: Yankees ML (-155); F5 Under 4 (-115); Blue Jays ML (+130)
Responsible Gaming
Wager responsibly. Set a budget and stick to it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, get help at 1-800-GAMBLER.
Affiliate Disclosure
Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through them, at no additional cost to you.