MLB Best Bets October 6, 2025 – Division Series Picks

MLB Best Bets for October 6, 2025: The Division Series rolls on with a compact NL slate, and our MLB Best Bets October 6 2025 card pinpoints edges built on moneyline value, bullpen leverage, and market context. For deeper analysis, browse our latest MLB betting articles and monitor real-time sentiment on the MLB public betting chart.

Monday MLB Best Bets (10/6)

Dodgers at Phillies — Moneyline: PHI -145 (6:08 PM ET)

Play: Phillies ML (-145). Citizens Bank favors Philly’s pull-side power and the bullpen’s swing-and-miss depth shortens the game once the starter exits. At home, the Phillies’ late-inning advantage turns a coin-flip into a modest favorite worth backing at this price.

Cubs at Brewers — Moneyline: MIL -125 (9:08 PM ET)

Play: Brewers ML (-125). Milwaukee’s contact suppression plus a high-K back end is tailor-made for postseason leverage. Home field bumps win probability in a tight-total environment, and the Crew project better in the late innings.

Dodgers at Phillies — Total: Under 7.5 (-110)

Play: Under 7.5 (-110). October usage patterns (quicker hooks, matchup relievers) compress scoring. With two deep pens and cooler conditions, the median outcome leans toward a lower run environment.

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks

Dodgers ML +115 at Phillies

Sprinkle: If L.A. wins the HH% + BB/K battle early, the plus money is live even in a lower-total script.

Cubs ML +105 at Brewers

Sprinkle: Chicago’s path-to-upset includes run prevention through the middle and one timely extra-base hit; +105 prices the variance attractively.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

Watch live splits on our MLB public betting chart. Morning snapshot:

Dodgers–Phillies: Majority on Dodgers (≈73% ML) — opposite our Phillies best bet. Comparison: Public on LAD, value may lie on PHI.

Majority on Dodgers (≈73% ML) — opposite our Phillies best bet. Public on LAD, value may lie on PHI. Cubs–Brewers: Heavy majority on Brewers (≈91% ML) — aligned with our MIL best bet; contrarian case exists on CHC (listed as long shot).

Trends & Notes

Game 2 usage: faster hooks, more matchup relievers — totals often compress.

Home-field leverage: late-inning plate appearances and bullpen sequencing favor hosts in one-run scripts.

Weather watch for live totals; cooler temps can mute carry in the evening windows.

Today’s Card (ET)

6:08 PM — Dodgers at Phillies — Picks: Phillies ML (-145); Under 7.5 (-110)

9:08 PM — Cubs at Brewers — Pick: Brewers ML (-125)

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Set a budget and stick to it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, get help at 1-800-GAMBLER.

