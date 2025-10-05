MLB Best Bets October 5, 2025 – Division Series Picks

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 8:23 am by Michael Cash

MLB Best Bets for October 5, 2025: With the Division Series heating up, today’s slate zeros in on two marquee matchups. Our MLB best bets for October 5, 2025 blend moneyline value, bullpen leverage, and public-betting context. For deeper angles and fresh analysis, browse our latest MLB betting articles and monitor real-time sentiment on the MLB public betting chart.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Sunday MLB Best Bets (10/5)

Yankees at Blue Jays — Moneyline: NYY -160 (4:08 PM ET)

Play: Yankees ML (-160). After dropping Game 1, New York turns to top-end swing-and-miss and platoon power to pressure Toronto’s middle innings. The matchup projects cleaner for the Yankees’ RH thump against a Jays pen that just logged heavy leverage outs.

Tigers at Mariners — Moneyline: DET -133 (8:03 PM ET)

Play: Tigers ML (-133). With Tarik Skubal lined up and Detroit controlling contact quality in Game 1, the Tigers’ run prevention plus late-inning strikeout depth grades out as the higher-floor side on the road.

Yankees at Blue Jays — Alt RL: NYY -1.5 (+115)

Play: Yankees -1.5 (+115). If New York gets early lift and wins the BB/K battle, the path-to-cover includes margin. Small stake profile, but the payoff fits the matchup if the bats get to Toronto’s middle relief.

💰 Lock in these lines — best numbers early before move. ⚾️

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks

Blue Jays ML +120 vs. Yankees

Sprinkle: If Toronto’s RH power carries again and they get a clean bridge to the ninth, the plus price at home is live.

Mariners ML +113 vs. Tigers

Sprinkle: Castillo’s swing-and-miss upside plus home park run suppression offers paths to a tight home win.

🔥 Ride today’s best bets — get your ticket now. ✅

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

Track live splits on our MLB public betting chart. Morning snapshot:

Yankees–Blue Jays: Public on Yankees (~70% ML) — opposite our Blue Jays long-shot sprinkle. Comparison: Public on Yankees, value may lie on Toronto.

Public on Yankees (~70% ML) — opposite our Blue Jays long-shot sprinkle. Public on Yankees, value may lie on Toronto. Tigers–Mariners: Public on Tigers (~62% ML) — aligned with our Tigers ML best bet; note contrarian case exists on Seattle at plus money.

📊 View live MLB public betting percentages

Trends & Notes

Postseason Game 2s often compress totals; early runs matter — monitor first-5 live markets.

High-K bullpens with two+ swing-and-miss arms retain value even when starters exit early.

Home park effects: Rogers Centre boosts RH pull power; T-Mobile suppresses barrels to center.

Today’s Card (ET)

4:08 PM — Yankees at Blue Jays — Pick: Yankees ML (-160)

8:03 PM — Tigers at Mariners — Pick: Tigers ML (-133)

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Set a budget and stick to it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, get help at 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through them, at no additional cost to you.