MLB AL & NLCS Picks: Best Bets for Games 4 and 5 (October 17)

MLB AL & NLCS Picks take center stage as Seattle and Los Angeles host pivotal showdowns—ALCS Game 5 (series tied 2–2) and NLCS Game 4 (Dodgers up 3–0). In news-desk fashion and through a bettor’s lens, we break down where the value sits tonight: which side has the leverage pen, who controls contact quality, and how the market is moving. For expanded context, scan our latest MLB articles and track moneyline sentiment on the MLB public betting chart.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

MLB AL & NLCS Picks — Best Bets

Best Bet: Dodgers ML -202 vs Brewers (NLCS G4)

The handicap: With a 3–0 series grip, Los Angeles still owns the extra-base hit edge and a deeper leverage bridge from the sixth on. If LA strikes first, Milwaukee’s offense gets pushed into pinch-hit windows and less favorable platoons. The price is rich, but the Dodgers’ contact authority and late-inning K% justify chalk in a potential closeout spot.

Best Bet: Under 7.5 (-105) — Brewers at Dodgers

The handicap: October baseball compresses scoring: quicker hooks, matchup relievers in the fifth/sixth, premium velocity late. Both staffs have stranded traffic; eight runs require multiple timely extra-base swings—less likely in a bullpen-forward Game 4 script.

💰 Lock in our Dodgers–Brewers positions at the posted prices

Best Bet: Mariners ML -104 vs Blue Jays (ALCS G5)

The handicap: Series deadlocked and the environment tilts toward Seattle’s swing-and-miss profile and cleaner bullpen usage tree at home. If the M’s land the first punch, their leverage arms narrow Toronto’s lanes and force the Jays’ right-handed core to hunt damage rather than stack on-base events.

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks

Long Shot: Blue Jays -1.5 (+155) at Mariners

Toronto’s plus-money path comes from early lift against the starter before Seattle opens the leverage gate. If the Jays create first-three-inning traffic, their power righties can separate and hold margin with swing-and-miss relievers.

Long Shot: Dodgers -1.5 (+110) vs Brewers

LA’s E.V. edge plus lineup depth offers multi-run upside if they crack Milwaukee’s bridge. If the Dodgers control the sixth–eighth, the plus-price run line captures the most likely blowout path.

Be first to key line moves & community consensus.

Join the Forum ·

Register Now ·

Email Sign-Up

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline)

See today’s MLB public betting percentages (moneyline only).

(moneyline only). Comparison note: If the public majority lands opposite our pick (e.g., heavy Brewers ML vs our Dodgers ML, or heavy Blue Jays ML vs our Mariners ML), that can signal contrarian value.

Trends & Notes

First-score leverage: The team that opens the scoring controls bullpen order and pinch-hit windows.

The team that opens the scoring controls bullpen order and pinch-hit windows. Leverage K%: October usage elevates strikeout arms in the sixth–eighth, muting late rallies.

October usage elevates strikeout arms in the sixth–eighth, muting late rallies. Contact management: Outfield range and extra-base prevention often decide one-run LCS games.

Today’s Card

ALCS Game 5 — Blue Jays at Mariners — Moneyline: TOR -116 / SEA -104 — Run Line: TOR -1.5 (+155) / SEA +1.5 (-180) — Total: 7.0 (Over -120 / Under EVEN) — 6:08 PM ET

NLCS Game 4 — Brewers at Dodgers — Moneyline: LAD -202 / MIL +166 — Run Line: LAD -1.5 (+110) / MIL +1.5 (-130) — Total: 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105) — 8:38 PM ET

🔥 Ride our Mariners–Blue Jays plays at the posted prices

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Visit our Responsible Betting guide or the National Council on Problem Gambling. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through them, at no additional cost to you. Learn more in our Affiliate Disclosure.