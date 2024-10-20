Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction Game 5 WNBA Finals: One Prop to Keep Hammering

With the series all knotted up at two games apiece, the Liberty vs. Lynx WNBA Finals matchup will head into a Game 5 on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. There’s one prop bet that I’ve made the last two games that I’m hammering again tonight.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game 5 Event Information

Minnesota Lynx (+6) at New York Liberty (-6); o/u 156.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPN

Lynx vs. Liberty Game 5 Preview

The Liberty have gone 16-4 in home games. New York averages 85.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Lynx have gone 14-5 away from home. Minnesota leads the WNBA with 23.0 assists per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 5.5.

New York averages 85.6 points, 10.0 more per game than the 75.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New York gives up.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game 5 Prediction

There was one prop play I recommended for both Game 3 of this series and Game 4. Both hit and both offered plus odds. It’s Breanna Stewart to be the leading rebounder in the game. When she nabbed 11 rebounds in Game 4, we netted +160 on that prop. When she pulled down 11 boards in Game 3, we netted +155.

Even though the number for this prop has dropped to +140, it’s still a great play. Jonquel Jones did lead both teams in rebounds in Game 1 of this series, but Stewart has dominated the glass ever since. There’s no reason to shy away from a prop that continues to produce and continues to give us plus odds.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game 5 WNBA Prediction: Breanna Stewart Rebound Leader (+140)