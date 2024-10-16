Liberty vs. Lynx Game 3 WNBA Finals Prediction: One Prop Bet to Bet Now

The Liberty vs. Lynx Game 3 WNBA Finals matchup will take place from Target Center on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here’s one player prop bet that you shouldn’t overlook, as it offers bettors massive value.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game 3 Event Information

Minnesota Lynx (+7.5) at New York Liberty (-7.5); o/u 163

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 16, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

WNBA Finals Preview

TV: ESPN

The Lynx have gone 16-4 in home games. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 82.0 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Liberty are 16-4 on the road. New York leads the WNBA averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.9% from downtown. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Minnesota makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). New York has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Lynx.

Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

Read the rest at ESPN.com.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game 3 Prediction

Jonquel Jones nabbed a game-high 10 rebounds in Game 1 of this series. She grabbed one less rebound in Game 2, yet still led both teams in boards. That said, Brenna Stewart finished with one fewer rebound than Jones in each of the two games. If you go back to the regular season meetings between these two teams, Stewart posted a game-high in rebounds in three of those four contests.

At Fanduel Sportsbook, Stewart is +155 to finish with a game-high in rebounds. That’s great value on the prop market. Hell, even if you took Jones at +200, that’s not a bad play, either. Based on the way previous Liberty-Lynx games have gone, one of these two players will finish with a game-high in rebounds. These odds are fantastic to back either player.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game 3 WNBA Prediction: Breanna Stewart Rebounds Leader (+155)