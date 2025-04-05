Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction: Can Detroit Cover as Home Dog?

The Memphis Grizzlies head to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Saturday night. Memphis is coming off of a win and currently sit with a 45-32 record. Detroit also won their last game and enter Saturday with a 43-34 record. They are currently 1.5 point home dogs with this Grizzlies vs. Pistons matchup set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (-1.5) at Detroit Pistons (+1.5) o/u 239.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: NBA TV

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Grizzlies

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Memphis. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies pulled off a victory in their last outing 110-108 over the Miami Heat. The game was tied at 108 before Ja Morant hit a buzzer beater. He ended the game with 30 points on 50% shooting from the field. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and 9 rebounds while going 1 for 9 from behind the arc. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 17 points off of the bench.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons beat the Raptors 117-105 on Friday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the team with 23 points. Jalen Duren and Malik Beasley added 21 points each. Dennis Schroder was good for 16 points while also shooting 1 for 5 from behind the arc. Cade Cunningham did not play in this matchup. He is a game time decision as is Tobias Harris.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Betting Trends

Memphis is 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Memphis’ last 10 games

Detroit is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 5-3 in Detroit’s last 8 games

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction:

I like the Pistons to cover the spread in this matchup on Saturday night. Obviously injuries with Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harries are important for this matchup but both will take a shot at playing on Saturday night. Detroit is the 2nd best team in the NBA with a 8-3-2 ATS record when playing on a back-to-back. Memphis is just 1 and 8 in their last 9 games ATS. I think this will be a very close game and the Pistons have a chance of pulling out the win on their home court on Saturday night.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction: Pistons +1.5