Florida vs. Auburn Final Four Prediction: Will Gators end Tigers’ run?

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four features a compelling Southeastern Conference (SEC) showdown between the Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers. Both teams have demonstrated exceptional performance this season, setting the stage for an exciting matchup. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Florida vs. Auburn matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Gators (-2.5) at Auburn Tigers (+2.5); o/u 159.5

6:09 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: CBS

Florida vs. Auburn Public Betting: Bettors Backing Gators

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Recap and Previous Meeting

Florida (34-4) and Auburn (32-5) have both secured No. 1 seeds in the tournament, reflecting their dominance throughout the season. Their previous encounter on February 8 saw the Gators defeat the Tigers 90-81, ending Auburn’s 14-game winning streak. Notably, Florida achieved this victory without key player Alijah Martin, who has since returned to the lineup.

Auburn’s success has been significantly influenced by forward Johni Broome, who delivered an outstanding performance in the Elite Eight with 25 points and 14 rebounds against Michigan State. However, Broome sustained a right elbow injury during that game. Although he continued to play and has participated in practices leading up to the Final Four, his condition could impact his effectiveness on the court.

On the other side, Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. has been a pivotal figure, averaging 22.3 points per game and shooting 45.2% from three-point range during the NCAA Tournament. His performance will be crucial for the Gators’ offensive strategy.

Betting Odds and Predictions

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Florida is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for total points is set at 159.5, suggesting expectations of a high-scoring affair.

Florida vs. Auburn Final Four Prediction:

Florida boasts a strong interior defense, which will pose challenges for Auburn, especially if Broome is not at full strength. The Gators’ ability to control the paint and limit second-chance opportunities will be a factor as well. Conversely, Auburn’s depth allows for a more extensive rotation, potentially providing an advantage in maintaining intensity throughout the game. Still, I like the Gators to cover the 2.5 and advance to the NCAA title game.

Florida vs. Auburn Final Four Prediction: FLORIDA GATORS -2.5