Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 WNBA Finals Prediction: Hammer this Prop Bet

The Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 WNBA Finals matchup tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET. There’s one prop play that we recommended for Game 3 that we’re going right back to for Game 4. Keep reading to find out which prop we’re hammering ahead of tonight’s matchup from Target Center.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 Event Information

New York Liberty (-3) at Minnesota Lynx (+3); o/u 159.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 18, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 Preview

The Lynx are 16-4 in home games. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 7.5.

The Liberty are 16-4 on the road. New York scores 85.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Minnesota makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). New York has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

Read the rest at ESPN.com.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 Prediction

On Wednesday, we recommended to bet Breanna Stewart to be the rebound leader for Game 3 at +155. The bet paid off, as Stewart finished with 11 rebounds to lead both teams. It was the second time in this series that Stewart finished with a game-high in rebounds and we’re going right back to the well tonight.

Fanduel Sportsbook adjusted the price on this prop, but there’s even more value tonight. Stewart is now+160 to lead the game in rebounds and we’re going right back to the well. Including the postseason, these two teams have faced each other seven times this season. In five of those seven games, Stewart led both teams in rebounds. In the other two instances, Jonquel Jones was the game’s leader in boards, so if you’d rather take her at +250 for this prop, I don’t blame you. I’m sticking with Stewart.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game 4 WNBA Prediction: Breanna Stewart Leading Rebounder (+160)