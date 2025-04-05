Houston vs. Duke Final Four Prediction: Are Blue Devils laying too many points?

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four presents an electrifying matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Houston Cougars. This game is a classic confrontation of contrasting strengths: Duke’s high-powered offense against Houston’s formidable defense.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Houston vs. Duke Final Four matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Cougars (+5) vs. Duke Blue Devils (-5); o/u 136

8:49 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: CBS

Houston vs. Duke Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Blue Devils

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Overview

Duke Blue Devils (33-4): Duke has showcased an exceptional offense throughout the season, averaging 83.7 points per game. Their offensive efficiency is highlighted by their top ranking in KenPom’s offensive metrics. Freshman sensation Cooper Flagg leads the team, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Supporting players like Tyrese Proctor and Kon Knueppel have been instrumental, with Proctor averaging 17 points per game in the tournament and Knueppel shooting 53% from three-point range.

Houston Cougars (32-5): Houston prides itself on a stifling defense, allowing only 58.3 points per game, the best in the nation. Their defensive prowess was evident in their Elite Eight victory over Tennessee, where they held the Volunteers to 50 points. Offensively, the Cougars have been efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 39.2% from three-point range during the tournament.

Key Matchup: Duke’s Offense vs. Houston’s Defense

This game is anticipated to be a battle between Duke’s dynamic offense and Houston’s tenacious defense. Duke’s ability to score from multiple positions will challenge Houston’s defensive schemes. Conversely, Houston’s disciplined defense aims to disrupt Duke’s offensive rhythm and limit their scoring opportunities.

X-Factors

Duke’s Depth: Beyond their starters, Duke benefits from experienced players off the bench, such as Mason Gillis, who brings big-game experience from Purdue, and Caleb Foster, a reliable three-point shooter.

Houston’s Experience: The Cougars’ roster features seasoned players like J’Wan Roberts and Ja’Vier Francis, whose extensive collegiate experience could provide a stabilizing presence in high-pressure moments.

Houston vs. Duke Final Four Prediction:

While Houston’s defense is formidable, Duke’s multifaceted offensive attack, led by Cooper Flagg and complemented by sharpshooters like Proctor and Knueppel, may prove challenging for the Cougars to contain. Additionally, Duke’s own defensive capabilities can disrupt Houston’s offensive flow. Considering these factors, I’m laying the points with the Blue Devils at Bovada.lv.

Houston vs. Duke Final Four Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -5