Showboats vs. Defenders UFL Week 2 Prediction

​The Memphis Showboats (0-1) will face the D.C. Defenders (1-0) on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ABC. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Showboats vs. Defenders matchup?

Showboats vs. Defenders Event Information

Memphis Showboats (+8) at DC Defenders (-8); o/u 37

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Washington D.C., Audi Field

TV: ABC

Team Overviews

Memphis Showboats (0-1): The Showboats are looking to rebound after a 26-12 loss to the Michigan Panthers in their season opener. In that game, quarterback Troy Williams was intercepted late, leading to a decisive touchdown for Michigan. Wide receiver Jonathan Adams was a standout performer, recording six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown, leading all UFL receivers in Week One. Linebackers Steele Chambers and Zeke Vandenburgh each tallied 10 tackles, showcasing defensive strength.

D.C. Defenders (1-0): The Defenders began their season with an 18-11 victory over the defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions. Their defense was formidable, recording eight sacks. Kicker Matt McCrane contributed significantly with four field goals, earning UFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Wide receiver Chris Rowland added a touchdown reception late in the first half, securing a lead that D.C. maintained throughout the game. ​

Key Matchup Factors

Offensive Execution: Memphis will need to improve their offensive efficiency to avoid turnovers like the late-game interception in Week One.​

Defensive Pressure: D.C.’s defense, which amassed eight sacks in their opener, will aim to disrupt Memphis’s offensive rhythm.

Special Teams Impact: With D.C.’s kicker Matt McCrane in top form, Memphis must be prepared for a game where field position and special teams play could be pivotal.

Showboats vs. Defenders Prediction

Give me the Defenders. D.C. has a habit of playing with its food but the Showboats don’t appear to be much improved. I’m laying the 8 points with the Defenders at Bovada.lv.

Showboats vs. Defenders UFL Week 2 Prediction: D.C. DEFENDERS -8