    WNBA

    Aces vs. Liberty Game 2 WNBA Playoffs Prediction: Wilson to fall short?

    Aces vs. Liberty Game 2

    Will A’ja Wilson once again fall under her point total when the Aces vs. Liberty Game 2 matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday?

    Aces vs. Liberty Game 2 Event Information

    Las Vegas Aces (+4) at New York Liberty (-4); o/u 164

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 1, 2024

    Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

    TV: ESPN2

    Aces vs. Liberty Game 2 Preview

    The Liberty are 16-4 in home games. New York is seventh in the WNBA with 36.0 points in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 12.0.

    The Aces have gone 14-6 away from home. Las Vegas is eighth in the WNBA with 34.1 rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 11.9.

    New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas scores 9.9 more points per game (86.4) than New York allows to opponents (76.5).

    TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Liberty.

    Jackie Young is averaging 15.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Aces.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

    Aces: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

    Aces vs. Liberty Game 2 Prediction

    Take A’ja Wilson to fall under 23.5 points tonight. At some point, the talented Wilson will burn me on this prop. But I hit the under 25.5 on her points total two playoff games ago, and again on Sunday afternoon when she scored 21 points in the Aces’ 87-77 loss. Wilson isn’t missing by much, but the fact remains that this number remains too high. She’s scored 24 or more points just once in last four games.

    Aces vs. Liberty Game 2 WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson under 23.5 Points

