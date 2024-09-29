Close Menu
    WNBA

    Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Playoffs Game 1 Prediction: Fade Wilson again?

    Aces vs. Liberty

    Game 1 of the Aces vs. Liberty series tips off at 3:00 p.m. ET from Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon. What’s the best way to attack this heavyweights matchup from a betting standpoint?

    Aces vs. Liberty Event Information

    Las Vegas Aces (+4) at New York Liberty (-4); o/u 163.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

    Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

    TV: ABC

    Aces vs. Liberty Game Preview

    The New York Liberty host the Las Vegas Aces in game one of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. New York went 3-0 against Las Vegas during the regular season. The Liberty won the last regular season meeting 75-71 on Sept. 8 led by 21 points from Breanna Stewart, while Kelsey Plum scored 25 points for the Aces.

    The Liberty have gone 16-4 in home games. New York averages 22.8 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Sabrina Ionescu with 6.2.

    The Aces are 14-6 on the road. Las Vegas is sixth in the WNBA giving up 80.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

    New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New York allows.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Jonquel Jones is averaging 14.2 points, nine rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Liberty.

    Plum is averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Aces.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

    Aces: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

    Aces vs. Liberty Prediction

    Take A’ja Wilson to finish under 23.5 points. I took this prop in the Aces’ last game and while Wilson barely fell under with 24 points, she did fall short of her 25.5-point number. Oddsmakers have adjusted for Game 1 tonight, but not enough in my opinion. New York has a slightly better defensive rating than the team Wilson just faced in the Storm, who held her to 21 and 24 points, respectively, in the Aces’ two victories over Seattle. I don’t see New York allowing her to go off today.

    Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson under 23.5 Points (-113)

