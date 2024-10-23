Wednesday NHL Predictions & Best Bets: Will the Capitals stay red-hot?

The Flyers and Capitals will have the spotlight on Wednesday in the NHL, as they will be the league’s lone matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will the Capitals stay red-hot with another win? Or will the Flyers snap their losing streak?

Tuesday NHL Predictions Recap

My three best bet recommendations for Tuesday were the Lightning (+125) over the Devils, the Stars (-155) over the Sabres and the Avalanche (-125) over the Kraken. While the Lightning put eight goals on the board in an 8-5 victory over the Devils, the Stars fell flat in Buffalo and lost, 4-2. The Stars have now lost two games on the season and I had them in both losses. Sorry, Dallas fans.

Fortunately, the Avalanche did come through in a 3-2 victory to give us a 2-1 ATS day. It had been a rough week, so I’m grateful for the victory. For the season, I am 19-21 overall. A $100.00 bettor would still be down -$613.00 on the year.

Wednesday NHL Predictions: Washington Capitals (-140), 7:30 p.m. ET

I have no idea what NHL schedule makers are doing this year. Maybe it was like this last season and I forgot, but I don’t understand the notion of having one game on Monday, 487 games on Tuesday and then only one game again tonight. Why not spread the action out? I’m sure there’s a reason but it’s asinine on the surface.

I digress.

I like the Capitals tonight. After dropping their season-opener 5-3 to the Devils, Washington has rattled off four straight wins. Their latest victory came over these same Flyers last night in Philadelphia, where the Caps handed their hosts a 4-1 defeat. Not only are the Caps 4-1 to start the season, but all four of their victories have been as an underdog.

On the other side, the Flyers have done the exact opposite as the Capitals. They won their opener in Vancouver 3-2 over the Canucks in a shootout. Since then, they’ve dropped five straight games. In their last two games, the Flyers have scored a combined one goal. They’ve allowed at least three goals in five straight games and four goals in four out of their last five overall.