Tuesday NHL Predictions & Best Bets: Bank on a Lightning Rebound

Following their loss to the Maple Leafs last night, will the Lightning rebound tonight in New Jersey? Can the Stars continue to beat up on the Sabres? And will the Avalanche pick up their third straight win when they visit the Kraken in Seattle? Check out our Thursday NHL Predictions & Best Bets.

Monday NHL Best Bet Recap

The Lightning visited the Maple Leafs in the lone NHL game of the night and while the over was juiced to -158, I still loved the Lightning over 2.5 goals. Tampa Bay scored at least four goals in every game this season, so it felt like a layup.

Naturally, if it feels like a layup, it’s probably more like one of those full court shots that you see fans take at games in attempts to win a bunch of money. The Lightning tallied just two goals in a 5-2 loss, which burned real nice seeing as how, again, the over was juiced to -158.

On the season, I am now 17-20 on the season and have lost four consecutive games. A $100.00 bettor would now be down -$683.00 following my sh*tty advice over the past week. But hey, I’m still here, which is good news for you because now you can fade these selections on Tuesday.

Tuesday NHL Predictions & Best Bets: Tampa Bay Lightning (+125), 6:45 p.m. ET

I know the Lightning just screwed me in Toronto and they’re playing the second game of a back-to-back. That said, I’m not going to let last night skew my opinion on the Bolts tonight. The Lightning have won three consecutive games against the Devils dating back to January of this year and they’re 7-3 versus New Jersey the last 10 times these teams have met. If you narrow that number down to the last seven meetings, the Lightning have won six out of their last seven versus the Devils, which includes a 4-0 record in New Jersey over that span.

Tuesday NHL Predictions & Best Bets: Dallas Stars (-155), 7:00 p.m. ET

The Stars rebounded nicely from their first loss of the season by beating the Oilers 4-1 on Saturday. They’re now 5-1 on the season and they’re shutting teams down. They’ve already posted two shutouts in their six games. Dallas has also held opponents to two or fewer goals in all but two games this season. In those instances, the Predators were held to three goals and so was Washington. Otherwise, nobody is scoring on the Stars.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is 3-7 in its last 10 games versus Dallas. They’ve won just once versus the Stars in their last five meetings with Dallas, which occurred in January of 2023. The Sabres are also off to a rough start, losing five out of their first seven games.

Tuesday NHL Predictions & Best Bets: Colorado Avalanche (-125), 8:30 p.m. ET

After losing four consecutive games to open the season, the Aves appear to be finding their footing. They handed the Ducks a 4-3 overtime defeat on Friday and then soundly beat the Sharks 4-1 in San Jose on Sunday night. Puck prevention was a massive issue for Colorado in its four-game losing streak but things were better in the Aves’ last two games. Granted, the Ducks and Sharks are the two worst teams in the league, but still, wins are wins. Colorado’s confidence appears to be growing.

Seattle, meanwhile, has won three straight games. The Kraken scored seven goals against the Predators and six against the Flyers, but their offense cooled in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Flames. I think the Kraken are more average than intriguing and I like the price tonight with the Aves.