Tuesday NHL Best Bets: Will Golden Knights & Flames stay hot?

Will the Golden Knights stay hot with another win to start their season? Will the Lightning handle the Canucks as they return to action? Can the Blackhawks and Flames combine for enough goals to cash the over tonight in Calgary? Check out our Tuesday NHL Best Bets.

Monday NHL Best Bets Recap

My three selections on Monday were the Kings (+105) over the Senators, the Panthers (+110) over the Bruins and the over 6.5 goals in the Islanders-Avalanche game.

Despite scoring seven goals, the Kings gave up eight in a wild 8-7 overtime loss to the Senators. Fortunately, the Panthers came through as underdogs to beat the Bruins 4-3 in Boston. The over also cashed in the Islanders-Avalanche game, as New York scored two goals in each of three periods en route to a 6-2 victory.

With the 2-1 night, I am now 12-9 on the season. A $100.00 bettor would be up +$175.00.

Tuesday NHL Best Bets: Tampa Bay Lightning (-135), 7:00 p.m. ET

Due to cancellations because of the devastating hurricanes that hit Tampa, FL, the Lightning have only played one game thus far this season. It was a 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes on October 11. The Canucks, meanwhile, have only played one more game than the Bolts, but thus far they’re 0-2 to start the season. They fell 6-5 to the Flames in overtime and 3-2 to the Flyers in a shootout.

The Lightning have owned the Canucks in previous meetings. The last time these two teams played was in December of last year. The Canucks won that game 4-1, but that snapped a streak of seven consecutive victories by the Lightning in this series. Tampa Bay has won eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, including five of the last six meetings at Amalie Arena.

Tuesday NHL Best Bets: Vegas Golden Knights (-135), 7:00 p.m. ET

The Golden Knights are off to a fantastic start in 2024. They opened the season with an 8-4 victory over the Avalanche and followed up that performance with a 4-3 win over the Blues. In their most recent game, they beat the Ducks 3-1 on Sunday.

Washington, meanwhile, has only played one game. The Capitals suffered a 5-3 loss to the Devils as a home underdog on October 12. They have also struggled in this series, dropping seven out of their last 10 meetings with Vegas. Granted, all three of their wins over Vegas did come in Washington, but I’m willing to roll the dice with the Golden Knights tonight. They’re hot and they’re fairly inexpensive.

Tuesday NHL Best Bets: Blackhawks/Flames over 6 (-120), 9:00 p.m. ET

These two teams met three times last season and the under hit in two out of those three games. However, the over is 7-2-1 in the last 10 Chicago-Calgary matchups overall. In their three games to start the season, the Blackhawks have allowed five, two and five goals. In their three wins to start the season, the Flames have scored six, six and four goals. Assuming Chicago’s goal prevention remains sluggish and Calgary’s offense remains hot, I like the over to hit again tonight.