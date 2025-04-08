Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction: Is OKC laying too many points?

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. This matchup serves as the decisive game in their three-game regular-season series, which is currently tied at one win apiece. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Lakers vs. Thunder game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Lakers (+15) at Oklahoma City Thunder (-15); o/u 226

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Lakers vs. Thunder Public Betting: Bettors taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Injury Report:

Lakers:

Questionable: LeBron James (left groin strain), Luka Doncic (right groin strain), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee), Bronny James (illness).​

Out: Rui Hachimura (patellar), Maxi Kleber (foot).

Thunder:

Questionable: Jaylin Williams (ankle).​

Out: Ousmane Dieng (calf), Alex Ducas (quad), Ajay Mitchell (toe), Nikola Topic (ACL). ​

Key Factors:

Lakers’ Lineup Uncertainty: The potential absence of James, Doncic, and Reaves could significantly impact the Lakers’ offensive and defensive capabilities. Their availability will likely influence the team’s strategy and performance.​

Thunder’s Defensive Adjustments: OKC will aim to tighten their defense, particularly along the perimeter, to prevent a repeat of Sunday’s high three-point percentage allowed. Maintaining their strong home-court presence will be crucial.​

Betting Odds:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 15-point home favorites. The total, meanwhile, sits at 226.

Lakers vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

The Thunder are coming off a 126-99 home loss to the Lakers on Sunday. This defeat marked a rare defensive lapse for OKC, as they allowed the Lakers to shoot 55% from three-point range. Despite this setback, the Thunder have maintained an impressive 34-6 home record this season. ​

As for the Lakers, they’ve won four of their last five games, including the aforementioned victory over the Thunder. However, the team faces potential roster challenges for the upcoming game, with key players listed as questionable. Even with that uncertainty, I’m taking the points.

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS +15