Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Chicago hand Texas another Loss at Wrigley?

​ The Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs are set to continue their three-game series on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field in Chicago.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Rangers vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas Rangers (+130) at Chicago Cubs (-155); o/u 7.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Rangers vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Backing Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Season Records:

Texas Rangers: 8-3, leading the American League West.​

Chicago Cubs: 8-5, leading the National League Central.

Probable Pitchers:

Texas Rangers: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Corbin, a recent acquisition for the Rangers, is making his first start of the season. Last year with the Nationals, he posted a 6-13 record with a 5.62 ERA.

Chicago Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 6.97 ERA)​

Taillon aims to improve upon his early-season performance. In his last outing, he pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs and four hits against the Athletics.

Key Players to Watch:

Rangers: Joc Pederson has shown power at Wrigley Field, hitting home runs in two of his last three appearances there against NL Central opponents with winning records. ​

Cubs: Kyle Tucker recently hit his first home run at Wrigley Field, contributing to the Cubs’ offensive efforts. ​

The Rangers have been managing injuries to pitchers Jon Gray and Cody Bradford, which initially raised concerns about their rotation depth. However, their pitching staff has performed well despite these setbacks.

Rangers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

In the series opener on Monday, the Cubs defeated the Rangers 7-0. Justin Steele pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing only three hits. Michael Busch contributed offensively with a double and an RBI triple. I’m going back to the well with Chicago on the moneyline at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -155