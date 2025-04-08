Warriors vs. Suns Prediction: Will Phoenix continue to have ATS success vs. Golden State?

The Golden State Warriors will face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This game holds significant playoff implications for both teams. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Warriors vs. Suns matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (-9.5) at Phoenix Suns (+9.5); o/u 226.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 8, 2025

PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Warriors vs. Suns Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records:

Golden State Warriors (46-32): The Warriors are in a four-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference, making each remaining game crucial for playoff positioning.

Phoenix Suns (35-43): The Suns are currently 11th in the Western Conference, trailing the final play-in tournament spot by 2.5 games.

Recent Performance:

Warriors: Golden State is coming off a 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Suns: Phoenix suffered a 112-98 defeat to the New York Knicks in their last outing.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Gary Payton II is available despite a bilateral nasal bone fracture; he is expected to play with a facemask.

Suns: Kevin Durant is out due to a left ankle sprain, and Nick Richards is probable with right elbow soreness. ​

Warriors vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

With Kevin Durant sidelined, Phoenix will rely heavily on Devin Booker to lead the offense. Booker’s performance will be pivotal in keeping the Suns competitive.​ Golden State’s success often hinges on their performance from beyond the arc. Their ability to convert three-point opportunities will be critical.​

I’m going to back Phoenix at Bovada.lv. The Suns have beaten the Warriors in seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. In eight of those 10 meetings, Phoenix covered against Golden State.

Warriors vs. Suns Betting Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS +9.5