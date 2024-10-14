Monday NHL Best Bets: Will Kings pull off upset in Ottawa?

Will the Kings pull off the upset in Ottawa today? Following two straight losses, will the Panthers get back on track versus the Bruins? Will the Islanders and Avalanche combine for enough goals to cash the over in Colorado? Check out our Monday NHL Best Bets.

Sunday NHL Best Bets Recap

My three Sunday NHL Best Bets selections were the under in the Kraken-Stars matchup (-120), the Jets (-165) over the Wild and the Oilers on the puck line versus the Flames (-110). It took overtime to accomplish the feat, but the Jets did defeat the Wild 2-1 in the extra frame and the Stars shutout the Kraken 2-0 to easily cash the under. All we needed was the Oilers to do their thing against the Flames and instead, Edmonton was taken behind the woodshed in a 4-1 loss.

The 2-1 Sunday left me 10-8 ATS on the season. A $100.00 bettor would be up +$65.00 on the season.

Monday NHL Best Bets: Los Angeles Kings +105, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Senators have burned me twice already this season and they’ve only played twice. They beat the Panthers 4-1 when I had Florida and they fell 4-1 to the Habs when I took Ottawa. So why not stick my hand back in the meat grinder?

The Kings have won four out of the previous five meetings between these two teams. A closer look also reveals that L.A. has taken six out of the last seven meetings. They beat the Senators twice last season, once in L.A. and once in Ottawa. Both games were tight, but the Kings cashed as moneyline favorites in both games.

If the Senators play today like they did against the Habs a few nights ago, then the Kings should continue to have success versus Ottawa.

Monday NHL Best Bets: Florida Panthers +110, 1:00 p.m. ET

I’m loving this day hockey. These two teams met last week in the season opener for both squads and the Panthers prevailed, 6-4. Since that point, Florida has dropped back-to-back games. They fell 3-1 in Ottawa to the Senators and then 5-2 to the Sabres in Buffalo. Making matters worse, they just lost their captain for the next several weeks.

I think the defending champs get back on track today in Boston. The TD Garden is never an easy place to win inside, but the Panthers have done it three consecutive times. In fact, they’ve won five out of their last six meetings with the Bruins. In those six games, the Panthers scored six goals three times. Thus, they clearly like facing Boston’s defensive scheme.

Monday NHL Best Bets: Islanders-Avalanche over 6.5, 9:00 p.m. ET

In five out of the last six meetings between these two teams, the over cashed. These squads met twice last year – once in New York and once in Colorado – and combined for 11 goals and 9 goals, respectively. While the second game (a 5-4 win for the Aves in Colorado) did go to overtime, the over had long cashed by the time the teams reached the extra frame.

These two teams have a knack for lighting the lamp when they face each other and I have no reason to believe they won’t do so again tonight.