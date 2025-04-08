2026 Men’s College Basketball Betting Odds: Duke, Houston Favored

​As the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament concludes, attention swiftly turns to the 2026 season, with early betting odds already generating buzz among fans and analysts. Here’s a look at the 2026 Men’s College Basketball betting odds.

2026 Men’s College Basketball Odds: The Favorites

Leading the pack, the Duke Blue Devils have emerged as the early favorites to clinch the 2026 national championship. Despite the anticipated departure of standout freshman Cooper Flagg to the NBA, Duke’s strong recruiting class, including top prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of former Duke star Carlos Boozer, bolsters their championship prospects.

The Houston Cougars, fresh off a narrow 65-63 loss to Florida in the 2025 championship game, are also strong contenders with early odds at +1000 at Bovada.lv. Their potential is amplified by the expected return of key players such as Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler, along with a robust incoming recruiting class.

2026 Men’s College Basketball Odds: The Contenders

Defending champions, the Florida Gators, face longer odds at +2000, largely due to the departure of All-America guard Walter Clayton Jr. Similarly, the Kentucky Wildcats are among the top ten favorites, tied for the fifth-best odds. Under the guidance of head coach Mark Pope, Kentucky is assembling a balanced roster of experienced players and promising newcomers, including high four-star recruits Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno.

2026 Men’s College Basketball Odds: A team to Watch

A notable storyline is the BYU Cougars’ ascent in the betting odds, fueled by the commitment of top-rated prospect A.J. Dybantsa. Dybantsa’s decision to join BYU, influenced by a record-breaking NIL deal estimated between $5 million to $7 million, marks a significant shift in the college basketball landscape. His exceptional talent and potential impact have positioned BYU as a formidable contender for the 2026 title. The Cougars are +1600 at Bovada.lv.

Other teams in the mix include UConn (+1400), Purdue (+1400), Arkansas (+1800), and Kansas (+1600), each with varying odds reflecting their recent performances and roster changes.

As the offseason progresses, these odds are subject to fluctuation based on player movements, coaching changes, and other developments. Fans and analysts alike will be closely monitoring these shifts as the 2026 season approaches, anticipating another thrilling chapter in college basketball.