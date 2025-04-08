Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction: Will Boston pull off small upset?

The Boston Celtics (58-20) are set to face the New York Knicks (50-28) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will be nationally televised on TNT and truTV, with streaming available on MAX, NBA League Pass, and FuboTV. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Celtics vs. Knicks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics (+1.5) at New York Knicks (-1.5); o/u 222

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Celtics vs. Knicks Public Betting: Bettors taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Series and Standings:

The Celtics have dominated the season series, winning all three previous matchups:

October 22, 2024: Celtics 132, Knicks 100

February 8, 2025: Celtics 131, Knicks 104​

February 23, 2025: Celtics 118, Knicks 105​

Boston has secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while New York is close to clinching the No. 3 seed. ​

Recent Performance:

Boston is on a two-game winning streak, recently defeating the Washington Wizards 130-99. The Celtics’ defense was particularly strong, limiting the Wizards to 26% shooting from beyond the arc.

New York also has a two-game winning streak, with their latest victory being a 112-98 win over the Phoenix Suns. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 32 points, shooting 76.5% from the field.

Key Players:

Celtics: Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to return after resting minor ailments.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson is probable after recovering from an ankle injury.

Injury Reports:

Celtics: Derrick White (probable), Jrue Holiday (probable), Jaylen Brown (questionable), Kristaps Porzingis (questionable), Jayson Tatum (questionable), Al Horford (out)

Knicks: Jalen Brunson (probable), Ariel Hukporti (out), Miles McBride (probable)​

Celtics vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

The Knicks aim to avoid a season sweep by the Celtics and bolster their confidence heading into the playoffs. Boston, having already secured their playoff position, may manage player minutes to maintain health for the postseason. This matchup serves as a potential playoff preview, highlighting the importance for both teams to establish momentum. Give me Boston to continue its success against New York. I’m taking the points at Bovada.lv.

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS +1.5