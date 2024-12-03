Tuesday NHL Best Bets: Bet this First Period Over in the NHL

Will the Blue Jackets stay hot when they visit the struggling Flames? Can the over also cash in that Columbus-Calgary matchup? Read on for our Tuesday NHL Best Bets, including one first period over that you should hop on now.

Monday NHL Best Bets Recap

I took the Devils (-125) over the Rangers for my best moneyline bet and the under 6 in the Blackhawks-Maple Leafs matchup for my best total. For the first period, I selected the Blackhawks +0.5 (-120) on the puck line and the under 1.5 in the first period of that Chicago-Toronto matchup as well. New Jersey blew out New York 5-1 and the Maple Leafs-Blackhawks first period under (1-0) and the game under (4-1) both cashed as well. My lone loss was the Blackhawks +0.5 in the first period, as Toronto scored a goal with less than five minutes to play in the period.

With that 3-1 night, I am now 12-3-1 with my NHL best bets since Friday. Let’s keep this heater going.

Tuesday NHL Moneyline (Game) Best Bet: Columbus Blue Jackets (+115), 9:00 p.m. ET

I backed the Blue Jackets in their win over the Blackhawks on Sunday and they cruised to a 6-2 victory as a modest favorite. I’m going back to the well with Columbus tonight in Calgary. Over their last five games, the Blue Jackets are 4-1 with a return on investment of 56.69%. Over that span, only the Capitals (77.27%), Flyers (69.91%) and Sharks (64.00%) have been more profitable for bettors.

The Blue Jackets have also owned the Flames in previous meetings. While Calgary is 6-4 against Columbus over the past 10 meetings, a closer look will reveal that the Blue Jackets have won the last three meetings between the two teams. That includes a 5-2 win over the Flames in Columbus last Friday. The Flames have also lost four straight games entering play tonight, so this is a good spot to back the Blue Jackets.

Tuesday NHL Total (Game) Best Bet: Blue Jackets-Flames over 6.5 (+100), 9:00 p.m. ET

I’m going to use a similar formula tonight as I have over the past few nights and group plays together from the same game. The over is 16-6-1 in Columbus games this season. The Blue Jackets are the best over team in the NHL. Over their last 10 games, the over is 7-2-1. It’s also a perfect 5-0 in their last five games and is 6-3-1 in their last 10 road contests.

At 14-9-2, the Flames, meanwhile, have been one of the better under teams in hockey. That said, given their shoddy defense, the over has been cashing more frequently in Calgary contests. In their last five games, the over is 4-1.

Tuesday NHL First Period Moneyline Best Bet: Buffalo Sabres +110, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Sabres are a healthy 10-5-7 (16.33% ROI) on the moneyline in the first period this season. Only the Blue Jackets, Capitals, Ducks, Utah Hockey Club and Chicago Blackhawks have been more profitable in the first period of games this season. Only the Blue Jackets and Lightning have been more profitable than the Sabres on the moneyline in the first period at home. Buffalo is also 5-2-3 on the moneyline in the first period over its last 10 home games.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche continue to be the worst first period team in the league. Their 5-16-4 record and -47.56% ROI on the first period moneyline is the worst in the NHL. They’re winless at 0-7-3 over their last 10 games and are 3-6-2 on the road when it comes to the first period moneyline.

Tuesday NHL First Period Total Best Bet: Oilers-Golden Knights over 1.5 (-138), 10:00 p.m. ET

If you want to take the over in the first period of the Blue Jackets-Flames game, I implore you do to so. Columbus is 9-1 to the over in its last 10 games when it comes to the first period. That said, Calgary is 7-3 to the under in the first period over its last 10 games, so I’m going in a different direction.

In Vegas’ last 10 home games, the over is 8-2 in the first period. It’s also 4-1 in the Golden Knights’ last five home games and a perfect 3-0 in their last three contests at T-Mobile Arena. The over is also 3-0 in the Oilers’ last three road games, is 4-1 in their last five contests away from Edmonton and 7-3 in its last 10 away matchups.