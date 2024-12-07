Close Menu

    Saturday NHL Best Bets: Capitals, Hurricanes & a Great Under Play

    Anthony RomeBy
    Saturday NHL Best Bets

    Will the Capitals stay hot with a win playing the second game of a back-to-back? Will the Hurricanes stay fast in New York? Read on for four Saturday NHL Best Bets.

    Friday NHL Best Bets Recap

    My Friday NHL Best Bets included the Maple Leafs (-150) over the Capitals, the Blue Jackets-Canucks over 6 (-125), the Blue Jackets (+146) in the first period and the over 1.5 in the first period of the Stars and Golden Knights matchup.

    I knew better than to fade Washington, but rolled the dice with a hot Toronto squad. That backfired, as the Maple Leafs lost, 3-1. However, thanks to the Blue Jackets’ 2-0 first period lead against the Canucks, Columbus cashed and essentially wiped out the Toronto loss. Unfortunately, the Dallas-Vegas game fell short in the first period when the teams combined for only one goal. At least the over in the Blue Jackets-Canucks game cashed to give us a split.

    Since I introduced this format on Friday, November 29, my best bets have gone 20-10-2. A $100.00 bettor would be up +$1,015.00 over that span.

    Saturday NHL Best Game Moneyline Bet:  Washington Capitals -142, 7:00 p.m. ET

    As previously noted, I knew better than to fade Washington right now. I wouldn’t quite call them a wagon, but I’ll treat them as such in certain situations. Tonight is one of those situations. The Caps are only laying -142 on the moneyline in Montreal. Anything under -150 and I have to at least consider the Capitals, who have won seven out of their last 10 games for a ROI of +29.44%. Over that same span, they’re the most profitable team in hockey on the road (77.40% ROI).

    On the other side, the Habs have won back-to-back games as underdogs, although they’re usually a dog so when they win, they can plus odds. Still, Washington is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, so I’m confident the Caps can get it done again tonight despite playing the second game of a back-to-back.

    Saturday NHL Best Game Total Bet: Jets-Blackhawks under 6 (-120), 4:00 p.m. ET

    In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 8-2. They met in October of this season and the Jets squeaked out a 2-1 win in overtime when the total closed at 6 goals. You’d have to go all the way back to November 27, 2022 to discover the last time these two teams cashed an over ticket for bettors. Otherwise, these Winnipeg-Chicago matchups have been low-scoring. The under is also 8-2 in the Jets’ last 10 games and is 3-7 in the Blackhawks’ last 10 contests overall.

    Saturday NHL Best First Period Moneyline Bet: Carolina Hurricanes -0.5 (+138), 5:00 p.m. ET

    Technically, this is a first period puckline play, but the records I mention will be related to first period moneylines. Just keep that in mind as you read on.

    The Hurricanes are only 1-3-6 on the first period moneyline over their last 10 games, which comes to a -22.12% ROI. That said, get the ‘Canes on the road and they’ve been a different team in the first period. While they’ve posted a 2-3-5 first period moneyline record at home over their last 10 games, their last 10 road contests have produced a 6-2-2 first period moneyline record. That comes out to a 15.85% ROI.

    The Islanders, meanwhile, are just 2-3-5 on the first period moneyline at -12.55% ROI. They’ve been slightly worse at home, posting a -23.02% ROI and a 3-4-3 first period moneyline record when hosting.

    Since Carolina’s moneyline odds in the first period are -172, I’m rolling the dice that they’ll have a lead heading into the first intermission this evening in New York.

    Saturday NHL Best First Period Total Bet: Sharks-Panthers over 1.5 (-138), 6:00 p.m. ET

    The Sharks have been one of the most profitable first period over teams in the NHL over their last 10 games. Over that span, the first period over is 7-2-1 in San Jose games overall and 6-4 in the team’s last 10 away contests.

    On the other side, the first period over is 6-4 in the Panthers’ last 10 games overall. The Lightning hung five goals on San Jose in the first period the other night, so I expect the Panthers to play ball for us tonight as well.

