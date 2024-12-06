Friday NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets & a Pair of Overs

Will the Maple Leafs slow down the hot Capitals? Will the Blue Jackets and Canucks start fast in Vancouver? Read on for our Friday NHL Best Bets.

Thursday NHL Best Bets Recap

My Thursday NHL Best Bets finished 2-1-1. The Canadiens (+115) upset the Predators and the Sharks-Lightning over 6.5 cashed by the second period. Columbus fell 6-3 in Edmonton, but my Blue Jackets (+174) first period moneyline play didn’t hurt me since the teams finished even at, 1-1. My lone loss was the under 1.5 in the first period of the Blues-Flames matchup. The two teams combined for three goals in that first period.

Since I introduced this format on Friday, November 29, my best bets have gone 18-8-2. A $100.00 bettor would be up +$1,053.00 over that span.

Friday NHL Best Bets (Game Moneyline): Toronto Maple Leafs -150, 7:00 p.m. ET

I hate to fade a hot Washington team, but Toronto is even hotter. No team in hockey has as many wins (8) as the Maple Leafs over their last 10 games. Over that span, they’ve produced an ROI of +37.80%. They’ve been even better at home, posting a 9-1 record in their last 10 games at Scotiabank Arena, for an ROI of +43.65%.

Finally, the Leafs have had the Caps number in previous meetings. In the last 10 Washington-Toronto matchups, the Maple Leafs are 9-1. They’ve won five straight games versus the Capitals, including a 4-3 overtime winner in Washington on November 13.

Friday NHL Best Bets (Game Total): Blue Jackets-Canucks over 6 (-125), 10:00 p.m. ET

Only one team has a higher return on investment than the Blue Jackets when it comes to cashing the over in their last 10 games. That’s the Sharks, who are 7-2-1 to the over in their last 10 games, but have produced an ROI of +45.00%. The over is also 7-2-1 in the Blue Jackets’ last 10 games, but the ROI is “just” 40.76%. Otherwise, Columbus and San Jose have been over-producing machines over their last 10 games, respectively.

The Canucks are in a similar boat. In Vancouver’s last 10 games, the over is 7-3-1 for an ROI of +34.55%. Things only change slightly when you get the Canucks at home, as the over is 6-4 in their last 10 games played in Vancouver. (The over is 5-4-1 in Columbus’ last 10 road contests.)

Finally, the over is 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. When they faced each other in January of last season, the two teams combined for seven goals in Columbus and nine goals in Vancouver.

Friday NHL Best Bets (First Period Moneyline): Columbus Blue Jackets (+146), 10:00 p.m. ET

I’ve already established that I believe this game will be high-scoring. I also like the Blue Jackets to be the one to cause the most damage in the first period. I went to this well last night and it resulted in a push, even though Columbus lost the game outright. I like the Blue Jackets on the first period moneyline even more tonight.

In their last 10 games played in Vancouver, the Canucks are 0-6-4 for an ROI of -62.02% on the first period moneyline. No team in hockey has a worse ROI over that same span when playing at home.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 5-2-3 (+33.18% ROI) on the first period moneyline in their last 10 games overall. Finally, they are also 4-2-4 (+27.08% ROI) on the first period moneyline when playing on the road over their last 10 contests.

Friday NHL Best Bets (First Period Total): Stars-Golden Knights over 1.5 (-134), 10:00 p.m. ET

The Golden Knights burned me on the first period over the other night when they hosted the Oilers. Even with that loss, the over is still 7-3 in the Golden Knights’ last 10 home games (+15.99% ROI). On the other side, the over is 8-2 in the first period of the Stars’ last 10 games overall. Over that span, only the Devils’ 38.24% ROI on the first period over is higher than Dallas’ 37.81%.