Red Wings vs Ducks Prediction: Goals in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Puck math points to pace in our Red Wings vs Ducks prediction. Detroit’s top six keeps generating rush chances and east-west looks on the PP; Anaheim counters with transition speed and a blue line that jumps. With the market hanging 6.5 at modest juice, the setup is there for chances to stack.

Red Wings vs Ducks Odds — Current

Spread: Detroit +1.5 (−240) / Anaheim −1.5 (+200) • Moneyline: Detroit EVEN / Anaheim −120 • Total: O 6.5 (−103) / U 6.5 (−117)

Puck drop: Friday, Oct. 31 — 10:08 p.m. ET

Red Wings vs Ducks — Matchup Breakdown

Detroit’s first line has been one of the league’s most efficient in converting off the rush and on lateral feeds; that strains Anaheim’s slot coverage. The Ducks’ counterpunch is real—youthful legs and an aggressive forecheck that creates quick-strike looks and draws penalties. Both teams bring live power plays, and neither crease has consistently provided elite suppression this month.

With two transition-friendly profiles and finishing talent on each side, a whistle-tilted game quickly points north of six goals.

Detroit vs Anaheim Betting Trends & Market Notes

Red Wings are 8–3 to the Over in their last 11 road games.

Ducks have gone Over in four of their last six at home.

Total opened 6.5 with early Over interest at near-even pricing.

Red Wings vs Ducks Prediction & Expert Pick

Lean: Over 6.5 (−103). Rush chances, live PPs, and volatile goaltending put 4–3 final scores firmly in play. Secondary lean: Detroit ML (EVEN) if you want a side at a flat price.

