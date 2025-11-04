NHL Best Bets November 4: Expert Picks and a +1012 Parlay

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NHL Best Bets November 4 — Play 1: Bruins at Islanders (Under 6.0)

Date/Time/Location: Nov. 4, 7:08 PM ET, UBS Arena (Elmont, NY)

Moneyline: Bruins +133 / Islanders -155

Puck Line: Bruins +1.5 (-190) / Islanders -1.5 (+163)

Total: 6.0 — O (-120) / U (EVEN)

The Isles’ forecheck and crease play typically mute rush chances at home, tilting game flow toward lower-event hockey. Boston’s road profile under pace control also trends to fewer odd-man looks. With both teams structured defensively and special teams largely canceling, our NHL predictions lean to the Under 6.0. This anchors the card for our NHL Best Bets November 4.

NHL Best Bets November 4 — Play 2: Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets (Toronto ML)

Date/Time/Location: Nov. 4, 7:00 PM ET, Nationwide Arena (Columbus, OH)

Moneyline: Maple Leafs (short favorite) / Blue Jackets (short dog)

Puck Line: TOR -1.5 (plus money range) / CBJ +1.5 (juiced)

Total: Listed around 6.5

Toronto’s top-six shot quality and PP ceiling travel, and their 5-on-5 finishing talent raises the floor in coin-flip ranges. Columbus can grind, but if the Leafs keep DZ exits clean and avoid penalty trouble, the favorite’s win condition shows value. Our NHL picks side here is Maple Leafs ML.

Cross-Game Parlay (High Payout)

Legs

Canadiens ML (+120) vs Senators — Montreal’s 5v5 forecheck has been generating short-cycle looks at home; bottom-six edge favors the Habs.

vs Senators — Montreal’s 5v5 forecheck has been generating short-cycle looks at home; bottom-six edge favors the Habs. Under 6.0 (+115) in Stars @ Kraken — Two low-event profiles that suppress slot chances; cycle-heavy pace keeps totals in check.

in — Two low-event profiles that suppress slot chances; cycle-heavy pace keeps totals in check. Predators ML (+135) at Jets — Nashville’s forecheck and special teams trend give the road dog a live path; recent goalie form tilts toward the Preds.

Suggested stake: $100 (adjust to taste)

Payout math

Convert to decimal: +120 → 2.20 ; +115 → 2.15 ; +135 → 2.35

; +115 → ; +135 → Parlay price: 2.20 × 2.15 × 2.35 = 11.1155

Total return: $100 × 11.1155 = $1,111.55

$100 × 11.1155 = Profit: $1,011.55 (≈ +1011)

Note: If any leg’s price moves, keep each leg at plus money to preserve the high-payout profile. If a number dips, consider an equivalent plus-money angle (e.g., Kraken +1.5 at plus odds) to keep the overall return in the +900 to +1100 range.

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.