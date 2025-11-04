NHL Best Bets November 4: Expert Picks and a +1012 Parlay

NHL Best Bets November 4 — Play 1: Bruins at Islanders (Under 6.0)
Date/Time/Location: Nov. 4, 7:08 PM ET, UBS Arena (Elmont, NY)
Moneyline: Bruins +133 / Islanders -155
Puck Line: Bruins +1.5 (-190) / Islanders -1.5 (+163)
Total: 6.0 — O (-120) / U (EVEN)
The Isles’ forecheck and crease play typically mute rush chances at home, tilting game flow toward lower-event hockey. Boston’s road profile under pace control also trends to fewer odd-man looks. With both teams structured defensively and special teams largely canceling, our NHL predictions lean to the Under 6.0. This anchors the card for our NHL Best Bets November 4.
NHL Best Bets November 4 — Play 2: Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets (Toronto ML)
Date/Time/Location: Nov. 4, 7:00 PM ET, Nationwide Arena (Columbus, OH)
Moneyline: Maple Leafs (short favorite) / Blue Jackets (short dog)
Puck Line: TOR -1.5 (plus money range) / CBJ +1.5 (juiced)
Total: Listed around 6.5
Toronto’s top-six shot quality and PP ceiling travel, and their 5-on-5 finishing talent raises the floor in coin-flip ranges. Columbus can grind, but if the Leafs keep DZ exits clean and avoid penalty trouble, the favorite’s win condition shows value. Our NHL picks side here is Maple Leafs ML.
Cross-Game Parlay (High Payout)
Legs
- Canadiens ML (+120) vs Senators — Montreal’s 5v5 forecheck has been generating short-cycle looks at home; bottom-six edge favors the Habs.
- Under 6.0 (+115) in Stars @ Kraken — Two low-event profiles that suppress slot chances; cycle-heavy pace keeps totals in check.
- Predators ML (+135) at Jets — Nashville’s forecheck and special teams trend give the road dog a live path; recent goalie form tilts toward the Preds.
Suggested stake: $100 (adjust to taste)
Payout math
- Convert to decimal: +120 → 2.20; +115 → 2.15; +135 → 2.35
- Parlay price: 2.20 × 2.15 × 2.35 = 11.1155
- Total return: $100 × 11.1155 = $1,111.55
- Profit: $1,011.55 (≈ +1011)
Note: If any leg’s price moves, keep each leg at plus money to preserve the high-payout profile. If a number dips, consider an equivalent plus-money angle (e.g., Kraken +1.5 at plus odds) to keep the overall return in the +900 to +1100 range.
