NHL Best Bets November 1 – Saturday’s Top 3 & +226 Parlay

NEW YORK — With a packed Saturday slate around college football, we’re keeping NHL focused and efficient. Our NHL Best Bets November 1 card isolates three edges across moneylines and totals, then closes with a plus-money parlay built from tonight’s board. Prices below reflect today’s listed odds screens.

NHL Best Bets November 1

1) Toronto Maple Leafs ML (−128) at Flyers

Toronto’s top-six shot creation and PP1 finishing travel well, and this matchup sets up for extended o-zone time against a Flyers group that can bog down on exits. With the price under −130, the Leafs’ firepower and special-teams edge are worth backing on the road.

2) St. Louis Blues ML (+120) at Blue Jackets

Live underdog profile. St. Louis’ five-on-five structure has limited rush chances, and the Blues have been steady in one-goal scripts. Columbus has leaned on goaltending variance; at plus money, the Blues’ heavier cycle game is the value side.

3) Edmonton Oilers −1.5 (PL −122) vs Blackhawks

Mismatch alert. Edmonton’s top line should dictate pace and volume, and Chicago’s even-strength scoring has been streaky. If the Oilers get the first, their PP tilt often turns a one-goal margin into two — puck line preferred to avoid steep ML juice.

📦 Small Parlay (≈ +226)

Oilers ML (−300)

Avalanche ML (−235) at Sharks

Rangers ML (−140) at Kraken

Est. return ≈ +226 based on current board pricing. Shop lines — small stake recommended.

