Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Pick: Short Odds in Columbus

Last Updated on October 29, 2025 11:02 am by Michael Cash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night for a tightly priced matchup between two clubs seeking consistency at opposite ends of the ice. The Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets pick leans toward experience and finishing touch, but both sides enter near even on the moneyline in what oddsmakers expect to be a coin-flip contest.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop current odds 🏒

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Odds — Current

Spread: Toronto +1.5 (−260) / Columbus −1.5 (+215) • Moneyline: Toronto −105 / Columbus −115 • Total: O 6.5 (−120) / U 6.5 (EVEN)

Puck drop: Wednesday, Oct. 29 — 7:38 p.m. ET • TV: Sportsnet / Bally Sports • Venue: Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets — Matchup Breakdown

Toronto’s forward depth remains the X-factor. The Leafs’ top six continues to generate elite scoring-chance volume, but their defensive zone exits have been shaky, putting extra pressure on goaltending. Columbus, meanwhile, plays a disciplined forecheck that slows tempo and leans on shot suppression from the slot — a key reason their recent home games have skewed Under.

Special teams may ultimately decide it. Toronto’s power play ranks among the league’s top five conversion units, while Columbus counters with a penalty kill trending upward over the past week. Expect measured pace early before both benches stretch the ice in the third period.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Maple Leafs are 5–1 in their last six road games against Eastern Conference teams.

Blue Jackets have gone Under in four of their past five at home.

Toronto’s top line has accounted for over 45% of its total shot attempts during the past three outings.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Pick & Expert Prediction

Lean: Toronto Maple Leafs (−105). The Leafs’ power play and late-game finishing edge give them the slight upper hand in a contest likely to stay within one goal either way. Columbus’ structure keeps things tight, but Toronto’s offensive ceiling and experience in high-leverage moments tip the scale. Secondary lean: Under 6.5 (EVEN) if pace stays controlled through two periods.

📊 Lock in the best number before puck drop: Compare live odds & line movement 🔍

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or contact the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential 24/7 support and helpline information.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For more details, please see our Affiliate Disclosure.