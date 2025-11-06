Lightning vs Golden Knights Odds & Expert Pick (November 6)

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Lightning vs Golden Knights Odds (Nov. 6)

Puck Line: TBL +1.5 (–245) / VGK –1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: TBL EVEN / VGK –120

Total (O/U): 6.0 Over (–103) / Under (–117)

How to Watch Lightning vs Golden Knights

📅 Thu Nov 6

⏰ 10:08 p.m. ET

📺 TV: ESPN+

🏟 T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

Lightning vs Golden Knights — Matchup Breakdown

Tampa’s power-play entries remain elite, but 5-on-5 shot suppression has wobbled in extended shifts. If the Lightning can avoid defensive-zone turnovers, their top unit can still trade chances with anyone.

Vegas continues to roll four lines with pace, funneling pucks low-to-high and generating layered screens. The Knights’ forecheck against Tampa’s second pair is a leverage point that can tilt expected-goals in the home side’s favor.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Golden Knights are 6–2 in their last eight at home.

Lightning are 5–2 to the Over in their last seven road games.

VGK has won four of the last five meetings in Las Vegas.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Expert Pick w/ Odds

Lean: Golden Knights ML (–120). Vegas’ depth and home-ice shot share are the difference. Slight lean Over 6.0 (–103) if Tampa’s PP sees 3+ opportunities.

