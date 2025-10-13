Does World Sports Network showcase the most helpful resources for NHL betting?

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 8:00 am by admin

The National Hockey League is easily one of the most entertaining sports leagues available to watch here in the USA. Tense, tough and often outrageous, I always find myself gripped by ice hockey’s biggest league. Sometimes, I want to enhance that fun with a moneyline bet backing the Red Wings or a spread bet on them beating the Capitals by three goals!

For the best odds and bonuses, I tend to use comparison sites like World Sports Network (WSN). I don’t just pick any old comparison site and begin gambling away though as I always make sure to do my due diligence to check whether a site is worthy of a shower of plastic rats!

What should you look for in a comparison site?

Unfortunately, it’s not all about tasty bonuses and flashy NHL odds as there are a few additional things to consider when choosing a comparison site. Here’s what I tend to look out for:

Given the title of the article, it will come as no surprise that the first thing I’ll be looking at is the quality of the content of the NHL resources available. I will be looking for helpful articles that allow players to understand the latest strategies, tips and news. Thorough selection process: A comparison site is only as good as the sites they offer, which is why it’s essential they have a detailed process in place to weed out the ones that don’t make the cut. Their process should result in a wide variety of options to allow all bettors to find their ideal site.

Now that we know how I’ll be evaluating World Sports Network, let’s see whether they can measure up. I’ll be going through each of the factors and providing a score out of five Stanley Cups.

Quality of content – 5/5 Stanley Cups

I was completely blown away by the quality and detail of the content available at World Sports Network, which is why they netted the full five out of five! Kicking off with their NHL homepage, I appreciated their guide breaking down the different types of bets I could place. It’s easy to underestimate just how much of a challenge it can be to tell your moneyline from your spread bets, especially for beginners. I’d definitely recommend giving their guide a read if you’re ever overwhelmed by all the betting jargon flying around.

In addition to their guides, they provide lots of handy expert articles full of advice and top tips on the NHL. They regularly update their content, so it’s a great tool for staying on top of the latest ice hockey news, whether that’s discussions about the Oilers’ goaltending or the Hurricanes lagging offense.

What are WSN’s sportsbook reviews like?

I was equally impressed with the level of detail in WSN’s reviews of sportsbooks. They covered all the questions I had about each site, with sections for user experience, customer support, payment methods and bonuses. To make sure users aren’t bogged down with dense information, they use images and tables to break things down into digestible chunks.

One of my favorite features of WSN’s reviews is that other players can also offer their own thoughts on the sites. I’ve seen a thumbs up or down feature quite a lot, but I can’t recall a site which allows players to write their own reviews of a site. I’d love to see this incorporated into more sites as it’s a great way to get the feedback of a range of real players, rather than just experts!

Selection process – 4.7/5 Stanley Cups

WSN uses a highly detailed process for rating sites that they refer to as their BetEdge Rating. It considers everything I would want it to, including payment methods, user experience, security and customer support available at a site. It was also great to see them consider the responsible gambling tools available at a provider, demonstrating just how much they value their users.

Another thing I want to praise is that WSN refreshes their reviews regularly. They don’t just test out a site once and leave their rating at that, instead they revisit it every month to account for new developments and changing bonuses. I wish this was a more common practice throughout the industry, as too often I’ve gone to make the most of a bonus only to find it’s expired.

Why did I not give full marks for WSN’s selection process?

I really appreciate how thorough WSN is in their selection process as it ensures that bettors are picking from the very top options out there. However, I can’t help but wish that they did include a couple of further options when it comes to NHL betting sites as there are only five. Personally, I like having several to choose from, so I can select the one which completely aligns with my preferences.

Site navigation – 4.9/5 Stanley Cups

It only took me a matter of seconds to locate the NHL resources available at WSN. They can be found under the ‘Sports’ heading, which allows you to filter their content based on the sport you’re after. It took me a little longer to locate the NHL betting sites, which are under the ‘Sportsbooks’ heading, but that’s only because I didn’t scroll down far enough.

One thing you can’t miss though is their responsible gambling center. Regardless of which page you’re on, it’s always clearly in the header so it can be easily accessed. It combines all the educational materials I’d want to see, including warning signs of problem gambling and self-assessments, with a good range of tools available as well. My favorite feature though is that when you try to leave the center, they ask you to reflect and reconfirm it, making players further consider their behavior.

Do they offer a top list?

WSN’s top list covers pretty much everything I need it to. It includes the top features of each site, best bonuses and expert rating. I also enjoyed their little banner which states how many people have claimed an offer within the last week so I can confirm it’s up to date. There’s always room for improvement though, and I would like to see them add topics such as the average payout time and the different payment methods accepted at a provider.

Team expertise – 5/5 Stanley Cups

Once again, the WSN trophy cabinet is as full as the Montreal Canadiens’! I couldn’t find a single thing to criticize about their expert team who have spent a whopping 11,834 hours reviewing gambling sites. They combine years of experience with the valuable first-hand insights of bettors to create incredibly informative reviews for users that answer all their questions.

Which team members are WSN’s MVPs?

When it comes to ice hockey content, Kody Malstrom is WSN’s go-to specialist with over seven years’ worth of expertise! He’s a Detroit Red Wings fan and spends a lot of his spare time watching the NHL. I think that’s really clear in his content as he automatically answers all the questions I had. For those who want to avoid having to trawl through lengthy articles to get their NHL updates, Kody also creates regular videos.

Another name I came across when reading WSN’s articles was Christian Jope, who is one of the site’s most prolific contributors. He couples his six years of industry experience with the knowledge he gained working in the organization of major sporting events, including the NHL.

Would I recommend World Sports Network?

Based on my experience using WSN, I have no hesitation in recommending the site for those looking to catch up on all the latest NHL updates and seeking the best betting sites. As a result, I have rated them an impressive 4.9 out of 5 Stanley Cups! Their expert team and thorough selection guidelines meant I never felt like I was on thin ice and reassured me I was in safe hands. When it came to picking the right site for my list of requirements, their expert reviews and guides made my life much easier.

I also found the site easy to navigate with their NHL content and sportsbooks both simple to locate, especially compared to some of their competitors. Overall, if you’re getting your backcheck and breakaway confused, I’d recommend giving WSN’s content a read to get back up to speed before the league returns on October 7th!