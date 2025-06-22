2026 Stanley Cup Odds: Panthers Lead the Pack after Title Repeat

After hoisting the Cup in back-to-back years, the Florida Panthers (+600) enter the 2026 NHL season as the betting favorites to win it all again. Led by a relentless core of Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sergei Bobrovsky (or his successor), Florida looks poised to become the NHL’s next modern dynasty. Here’s a breakdown of the 2026 Stanley Cup Odds.

2026 Stanley Cup Odds Top Tier: Favorites to Win It All

Florida Panthers (+600)

Back-to-back Cup champs, deep, physical, and playoff-tested. Even if Bobrovsky declines, Florida has enough defensive structure and scoring depth to remain elite.

Edmonton Oilers (+700)

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl aren’t getting any younger, and after another deep run, the pressure is on to finally close the deal. Goaltending remains the X-factor.

Carolina Hurricanes (+850)

Always analytically sound, always defensively elite—but can they finally finish in the postseason? They’ll need health and consistency from guys like Svechnikov and Andersen.

Colorado Avalanche (+900)

If healthy, still arguably the league’s most dangerous team. MacKinnon, Makar, and Rantanen form the most lethal trio in hockey. Depth and injuries remain question marks.

Dallas Stars (+900)

Strong playoff pedigree, elite goaltending in Oettinger, and a great mix of youth and veteran leadership. They’re knocking on the door—again.

Contenders: Dangerous Threats with Questions

Vegas Golden Knights (+1200)

They’re just two years removed from a Cup and still deep, but injuries and age are creeping in. Eichel and Stone will have to carry a heavy load.

Tampa Bay Lightning (+1400)

Don’t count out this battle-tested group. Vasilevskiy, Kucherov, and Point still give Tampa a shot, but the Cup window is starting to close.

Los Angeles Kings / New Jersey Devils / Toronto Maple Leafs (+2000)

All three have star power—whether it’s Matthews, Hughes, or Fiala—but each team has postseason demons and defensive lapses that need solving.

2026 Stanley Cup Odds Mid-Tier Sleeper Picks

Winnipeg Jets (+2500)

Strong top-six and solid goaltending in Hellebuyck give them upset potential. Can they stay consistent enough over 82 games?

Washington Capitals (+2800)

Ovechkin’s window is almost closed, but the team around him is solid. A dark horse if they stay healthy.

New York Rangers / Minnesota Wild / Ottawa Senators (+3300)

High ceilings, but each has serious flaws—depth scoring for the Rangers, playoff results for Minnesota, and defensive consistency for Ottawa.

Utah Mammoth (+4000)

Former Coyotes franchise, new home, fresh identity. It’s a longshot, but don’t underestimate the energy of a new market and a young core with something to prove.

St. Louis Blues (+4000)

Some holdovers from the 2019 title run remain, but the roster is in transition. Not out of the question with a bounce-back year from Jordan Kyrou and the goaltending stepping up.

2026 Stanley Cup Odds Longshots & Rebuilders

Vancouver Canucks (+5000)

Still stuck between a retool and a rebuild. Pettersson and Hughes are elite—but is the supporting cast playoff-worthy?

Montreal Canadiens / Islanders (+6000)

Lots of young talent, but a few years away. Would need major breakouts and/or trade deadline magic.

Predators / Flames / Blue Jackets / Red Wings (+7000 to +8000)

All rebuilding or retooling. Depth is lacking, and most will be in the lottery mix by March.

Ducks / Bruins / Sabres / Flyers / Penguins (+10000)

The Bruins’ presence here is jarring—reflecting the post-Bergeron/Krejčí era struggles. Pittsburgh’s dynasty is officially over. Buffalo and Anaheim still await a breakthrough.

Kraken / Blackhawks / Sharks (+20000 to +50000)

Chicago and San Jose are deep in rebuilds. Seattle regressed after a hot 2023. These are bottom-five teams barring a miracle.

Best Bets by Tier

Best Value Pick: Dallas Stars (+900) – Elite goaltending and a complete roster.

Best Sleeper: Winnipeg Jets (+2500) – Top-tier goalie and experienced scorers.

Best Longshot: Utah Mammoth (+4000) – Young, hungry, and energized by a new market.

Final Thoughts

Florida deserves the top spot, but the field is wide open. Look for the Avalanche, Stars, and Hurricanes to challenge, while the Oilers remain one dominant playoff from finally hoisting the Cup. With new markets like Utah and youthful surges from Ottawa and Buffalo, the 2025–26 NHL season could be one of the most unpredictable in years.