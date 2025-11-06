Capitals vs Penguins Odds – Expert Pick & Prediction (Nov 6)

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Capitals vs Penguins Odds (Nov. 6)

Puck Line: WSH –1.5 (+215) / PIT +1.5 (–260)

Moneyline: WSH –115 / PIT –105

Total (O/U): 6.5 Over (EVEN) / Under (–120)

How to Watch Capitals vs Penguins

📅 Thu Nov 6

⏰ 7:38 p.m. ET

📺 TV: ESPN+

🏟 PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh)

Capitals vs Penguins — Matchup Breakdown

Washington’s 5-on-5 forecheck has driven a steady edge in offensive-zone time; the top six are creating layered traffic and net-front tips that have boosted high-danger chances. If the Caps continue to win puck battles below the dots, they can tilt shot share in their favor.

Pittsburgh still threatens in transition off clean exits. The Penguins’ best path is tempo—quick up-ice counters and east-west entries that force Washington’s defense to turn. Limiting defensive-zone penalties is key to keep the Caps’ bumper-slot looks in check.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Penguins are 5–2 to the Under in their last seven at home.

Capitals are 4–1 when scoring first over the past five games.

Washington has covered the –1.5 in three of its last five road wins.

Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Expert Pick

Lean: Capitals ML (–115). Washington’s forecheck and recent special-teams uptick give a slight edge. Small lean Under 6.5 (–120) if the whistle stays quiet.

