Bruins vs Islanders Pick: Is Under 6.5 The Play Tonight?

ELMONT, N.Y. — The Bruins visit the Islanders tonight in a matchup between two of the East’s stingiest teams. Boston continues to thrive behind disciplined neutral-zone layers and reliable goaltending, while New York leans on its heavy forecheck and elite cycle efficiency. Oddsmakers have the Isles as slight home favorites with the total set pretty high at 6.5 Our Bruins vs Islanders pick breaks down where pace, power plays, and crease play tilt the edge.

Bruins vs Islanders Odds — Current

Spread: Bruins +1.5 (−198) / Islanders −1.5 (+168) • Moneyline: Bruins +125 / Islanders −145 • Total: O 6.5 (+102) / U 6.5 (−122)

Puck drop: Tuesday, Oct. 28 — 7:23 p.m. ET • Venue: UBS Arena — Elmont, NY

Bruins vs Islanders Prediction — Matchup Breakdown

Boston’s back end remains elite at limiting quality against, ranking near the top in expected goals allowed per 60. Their puck support in all three zones continues to frustrate transition-heavy offenses, though their own scoring depth has cooled slightly on the road. Expect Jim Montgomery’s group to prioritize first-pass precision to counter the Islanders’ forecheck pressure.

For New York, Mathew Barzal drives entries and zone time, but the key will be converting on limited high-danger looks against Boston’s structured defense. The Isles’ power play has flashed more pace recently — a potential X-factor versus a disciplined Bruins penalty kill that rarely overextends. Both goalies are in strong form, hinting at a low-event rhythm unless early special-teams swings tilt pace.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Boston is 6–1 to the Under in its last seven road games following a win.

The Islanders have covered three straight when playing on two or more days’ rest.

Moneyline has tightened overnight with modest public lean toward Boston as a short dog.

Bruins vs Islanders Pick – Take the Under

Lean: Under 6.5 (−122). The total is too high in our opinion. Both teams thrive when games stay disciplined and low on rush volume, and goaltending remains a strength on both sides. Secondary lean: Bruins +1.5 (−198) for bettors seeking safer exposure to a one-goal script.

