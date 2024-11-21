Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Jameis Winston, Raptors & Virginia Basketball

Despite the poor weather expected to impact the Cleveland area tonight, will Jameis Winston still go over in attempts versus the Steelers? Will the Golden Knights pull off the upset in Ottawa? Can the Raptors hang with the Timberwolves as a home dog? Read on for our Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Wednesday Cross-Sport Parlay

My four-leg parlay for Wednesday consisted of the Cavs covering as a 13.5-point favorite over the Pelicans, the Hurricanes scoring over 3.5 goals against the Flyers, the Ohio Bobcats scoring over 23.5 versus Toledo and Illinois covering as an 8.5-point underdog versus Alabama.

Well, the Cavs won by 28. The Hurricanes scored four goals in a 4-1 win over Philly. Ohio scored 24 points in the second half after scoring exactly 0.0 points in the first half. Annnnnd…Illinois failed to cover against ‘Bama. We fell one-leg short of hitting our parlay. Damn.

Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Vegas Golden Knights (+120), 7:00 p.m. ET

The Golden Knights have lost back-to-back games entering play on Thursday night but they’ve also owned the Senators. They’ve won nine out of the previous 10 meetings with Ottawa. The Senators are also struggling coming into tonight’s matchup. They’ve lost three straight games, beginning with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers at home. They were also shutout 4-0 by the Hurricanes and were drubbed 5-2 by the Oilers as a home favorite two nights ago.

Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Toronto Raptors +7, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Raptors might be 3-12 on the season but they’re 10-5 at the window. They’re coming off a 130-119 outright win over the Pacers as a 3.5-point underdog and also covered the 16.5 at Boston in a 126-123 loss at TD Garden. The Raptors have also had success in previous meetings between these two teams, covering in seven out of their last 10 games against Minnesota. As for the Timberwolves, they’re 8-6 straight up, but just 5-9 at the window.

Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Virginia Cavaliers under 56.5 (-114), 9:30 p.m. ET

The Cavaliers have scored at least 62 points in all three of their games to start the season. That said, two of those three contests were home games and the other was a neutral site contest versus Villanova. The Wildcats have a decent defense, but nothing like the unit the Cavaliers will see tonight. According to ESPN’s BPI defensive power index metric, the Vols have a 9.2 defensive rating. That’s better than every team in the country besides Houston, Iowa State, Maryland and UConn.

Tonight’s Virginia-Tennessee game will also be played at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. Neutral site games can be hell on certain teams from an offensive standpoint. When we also factor in Virginia’s slow pace, it’s unlikely the Cavaliers score the 57 points needed to cash the over on their team total.

Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Jameis Winston over 34.5 Passing Attempts (-108), 8:15 p.m. ET

This number is too low. Since taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson, Winston has attempted 41 (vs. Ravens), 46 (vs. Chargers) and 46 (at New Orleans) passes in his last three games. In all three instances, his over/under for pass attempts were set at 35.5, respectively. In all three instances, Winston sailed over that number.

The Browns have struggled to run the ball and take leads during games. That has forced them to put the ball in the air. They have a league-high 70.3% dropback rate over the three weeks with Winston as their starter. Even with poor weather expected to hit Cleveland tonight, I still expect Winston to put the ball in the air early and often.

Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: N.C. State Wolf Pack over 20.5 (-128), 7:30 p.m. ET

N.C. State is far from an offensive powerhouse but the Wolf Pack have been consistent of late. They’ve scored at least 19 points in seven of their last eight games and at least 21 points in six of eight.

On the other side, the Yellow Jackets allowed 21 points to Florida State, 31 points to Syracuse, 31 points to Louisville, 34 points to North Carolina, 21 points to Virginia Tech and 23 points to Miami in conference play this season. In fact, the only conference opponent Georgia Tech did not allow at least 21 points to this season was Duke on October 5 (the Blue Devils mustered only 14 points). If you throw in the 31 points the Yellow Jackets allowed to Notre Dame on October 19, you’ll see a consistent pattern in terms of points allowed for GA Tech this season.

Cross-Sports 5-Leg Parlay Odds: +2756

