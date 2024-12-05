Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Boilermakers, Packers, Cavs & Habs

Will Purdue take down Big Ten foe Penn State tonight? Will the Cavs cover as a 4-point favorite versus the Nuggets? Can the Packers stay hot and gain a measure of revenge against the Lions? Check out our Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Wednesday Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

My three-leg cross-sport parlay on Wednesday consisted of the Jayhawks laying 3.5 at Creighton (ugh), the Ducks winning the first period against the Golden Knights (ugh) and the Clippers +3 against the Timberwolves (ugh). None hit and none were close. I guess if you’re going to lose, lose them all. I guess. Let’s move on.

NHL Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Montreal Canadiens +112, 7:10 p.m. ET

The Predators are in one right now. Over their last 10 games, the Preds are 2-8 for a return on investment of -63.01%. No team has been less profitable over their last 10 games than Nashville. In fact, the next least profitable team, the Senators, has a ROI of “only” -45.05%. That’s how bad the Preds have been of late.

Granted, Montreal hasn’t been world-beaters of late. They’ve lost two out of their last three games, but they are coming off a win and are 5-4-1-0 over their last 10 games. At 5-5, at least they’ve turned a profit over their last 10 games (29.56%).

CBB Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Purdue Boilermakers +1.5 (-115), 6:30 p.m. ET

The Boilermakers have won nine out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. According to ESPN.com’s BPI, Purdue has an offensive rating of 9.9. That puts the Boilermakers in a similar tier as UConn (10.7), North Carolina (10.0) and Kentucky (9.9). Their 6.2 defensive rating isn’t among the best in the nation, but it’s higher than Penn State’s metric of 5.8.

The Nittany Lions don’t have the offense to keep up with the Boilermakers if they get rolling tonight.

NBA Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Cleveland Cavs -4 (-112), 7:00 p.m. ET

At some point this season, the Cavs won’t be a blind follow but for now, how can you not take advantage of a team that is 16-6 ATS on the season? And-oh-by-the-way, is only laying four points at home to a Denver team that is just 7-11-1 at the window this season?

Over their last 10 games, the Cavs are 7-3 straight up and 7-3 against the spread. When laying four or less this season (or an underdog), Cleveland is 5-0 against the spread. By comparison, the Nuggets are just 1-3 against the spread over their last four games and are 3-6-1 ATS over their last 10 contests. At just 5-5 straight up over that same span, I’ll gladly take the Cavs at just -4.

NFL Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Green Bay Packers +3.5, 8:15 p.m. ET

The Lions are ravaged by injuries. Tackle Taylor Decker is out with a knee injury. Defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring), Joshua Paschal (knee) and D.J. Reader (shoulder) are all out. Cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Emmanuel Moseley will play, but are banged-up.

Granted, the Packers are dealing with their own injuries. Jaire Alexander (knee), Corey Ballentine (knee), Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and Romeo Doubs (concussion) are all out. Otherwise, Green Bay is healthy entering its rematch with the Lions.

The Packers look like a confident bunch right now. Given the Lions’ injuries, I wouldn’t put it past Green Bay to pull off the outright upset. Nonetheless, I’ll take the 3.5 points and put it in my back pocket in case this is a field goal game either way.

