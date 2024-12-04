Wednesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Jayhawks, Ducks & Clippers

Will No. 1 Kanas take care of business tonight in its first true road game? Can the Ducks outplay the Golden Knights in the first 20 minutes tonight in Anaheim? Are the Clippers a live dog against the Timberwolves? Read on for our Wednesday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

After cashing my last two cross-sport parlays, I came back down to earth on Tuesday. My three recommendations were the Grizzlies-Mavericks under 243.5, the Blue Jackets (+108) to upset the Flames and Clemson to upset Kentucky in college hoops. While the Tigers hung on to beat the Wildcats 70-66 and the Mavericks’ 121-116 victory over the Grizzlies fell under the total in Dallas, the Blue Jackets were shutout 3-0 by the Flames in Calgary. So we missed by one.

But let’s do it all over again tonight!

CBB Wednesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Kansas Jayhawks -3.5, 8:30 p.m. ET

I backed Clemson last night against Kentucky in a similar situation (unranked home underdog vs. a ranked road favorite), but I won’t be going back to the well.

The Jayhawks rank behind only Duke, Tennessee, Houston, Auburn and Gonzaga with a 19.9 BPI at ESPN.com. Their offensive rank is 10.1 and the defensive rank is 9.6. In comparison, Creighton’s overall ranking is 13.9, their offensive ranking is 6.9 and their defensive ranking is 7.0. Homecourt doesn’t motivate me to grab the four points based on those rankings.

Plus, Creighton is off to a rough start ATS. The Bluejays covered once this season: A 79-56 win over Kansas City as a 21-point favorite. Otherwise, they pushed in a 77-73 loss to Texas A&M and failed to cover in all other games, including in an 80-76 win over Notre Dame and a 71-53 loss to San Diego State as a 4.5-point favorite.

NHL Wednesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Anaheim Ducks First Period Moneyline (+122), 10:10 p.m. ET

I’m going to roll the dice with the Ducks to get a lead tonight in the first period. I like taking teams with plus odds in the first period (one of the reasons I liked Buffalo last night) and believe it or not, the Ducks have been profitable in the first period. Over their last 10 games, they’re 4-1-5 for an ROI of 50.50%.Over that span, only the Blackhawks (59.62%) and Utah Hockey Club (53.21%) have been more profitable.

Vegas played Edmonton late last night, so tonight the Golden Knights play the second game of a back-to-back. Perhaps the come out of the gates slow. They’re just 4-4-5 (-4.10%) in the first period of all away games this season.

NBA Wednesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Los Angeles Clippers +3, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Clippers are 15-7-1 against the spread this season and find themselves as a home dog against a Minnesota squad that hasn’t been profitable at the window (7-13 ATS). Granted, the Timberwolves have won eight of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, but the Clippers are hot over their last 10 games. They’re 8-2 straight up and 9-1 against the number, winning outright four times when listed as a dog. By comparison, the Timberwolves are just 3-7 against the spread over their last 10 games.

Cross-Sport Parlay Odds: + (Fanduel Sportsbook)