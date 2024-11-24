Sunday Cross-Sports Parlay: Vikings, Badgers & High-Scoring game in Boston?

Will the Vikings cover the field goal in Chicago on Sunday against their division rivals the Bears? Minnesota is part of our Sunday Cross-Sports Parlay.

Saturday Cross-Sports Parlay Recap

My three recommendations for Saturday were the Utah Hockey Club-Penguins under 6.5, the Alabama-Oklahoma under 46 and the Warriors laying three against the Spurs. The Crimson Tide mustered only a field goal in Norman, OK, so the under cashed easily in the Sooners’ 24-3 victory. That said, the Utah Hockey Club scored a whopping six goals in a 6-1 victory and the Warriors lost outright to the Spurs, even with Steph Curry playing 32 minutes. I’ve been close of late to hitting one of these cross-sports parlays. Yesterday…was not close.

NFL Sunday Cross-Sports Parlay: Minnesota Vikings -3, 1:00 p.m. ET

This feels like a trap and I should probably stay away. That said, the NFL board is rough today, with a handful of games offering high spreads. The Vikings are 8-2 in their last 10 games overall, have won three in a row and have taken five of six against the Bears.

Speaking of the Bears, Chicago is a mess. Remember when the Bears had finally figured out a good recipe with Caleb Williams and were a fringe wild card team? They were 4-2 coming out of their bye but a fateful trip to our Nation’s Capital changed everything. The Bears surrendered a Hail Mary to Jayden Daniels and the Commanders and haven’t won since. They were blown out the following week in Arizona, mustered only a field goal to a bad New England team (at home, no less) and then had their game-winning field goal attempted blocked in a loss last Sunday versus Green Bay.

Even though this feels like a trap game, I’ve got no issues fading the Bears.

NBA Sunday Cross-Sports Parlay: Timberwolves/Celtics over 222, 3:30 p.m. ET

The over is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, which includes the Celtics 127-120 overtime win in Boston back in January of last season. Boston has won four straight games and over that span, the over hit three times. The number was a little too high in Boston’s matchup with the Wizards on Friday night (238.5), but today’s total is more reasonable.

The over is also 6-4 in the Timberwolves’ last 10 games and has hit in two out of their last three games. They have 130- and 120-point efforts versus the Suns and Kings in two of their last three games, so Minnesota should contribute to cashing this over today.

CBB Sunday Cross-Sports Parlay: Wisconsin Badgers +2.5, 5:30 p.m. ET

The No. 19 Badgers will attempt to claim the Mountain Division championship of the Greenbrier Tip-Off Tournament today versus the Panthers. The Badgers are coming off an 86-70 win over UCF on Friday in the opener of the tournament and looked every bit of a top-25 team. John Blackwell led Wisconsin with 17 points and five rebounds, while Mizzou transfer John Tonje finished with 15 points and six boards.

Granted, the Panthers looked strong as well. They beat LSU 74-63 as Jaland Lowe scored a career-high 22 points. He added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in the win. That said, while Pittsburgh has an impressive 7.2 offensive efficiency ranking via ESPN’s BPI, Wisconsin comes in with a rating of 8.7. Pitt is stronger defensively than the Badgers but if this turns into a shootout, I like Wisconsin to prevail.

NHL Sunday Cross-Sports Parlay: Hockey Club/Maple Leafs 1st Period Under 1.5 (-110), 7:00 p.m. ET

I’ll be honest, I don’t love anything about this matchup but it’s the lone NHL game of the day. I could just take the Maple Leafs on the moneyline. However, their ML odds are -186, which give us no value. I could also take Toronto on the puckline to give us said betting value, but I’m not sold that the Leafs will blow the Hockey Club out.

Thus, let’s shoot for a low-scoring first period, shall we? The first period under in Toronto games this season is 11-9. If we only look at their home games, that number improves to 8-4. And in their last 10 home games, the first period under is 7-3.

4-Leg Parlay Odds: +1173

All odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook