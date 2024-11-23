Saturday Cross-Sports Parlay: Will Warriors cover without Steph?

Will the Warriors cover the three against the Spurs tonight without Steph Curry? Will the Utah Hockey Club and Penguins’ offensive struggles carry into Pittsburgh? Can Alabama’s stout defensive play continue in Norman, OK? Read on for our Saturday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Friday Cross-Sports Parlay Recap

My Friday Cross-Sports Parlay card consisted of the Ducks going over 2.5 goals versus the Sabres, the UTSA Roadrunners scoring more than 36.5 points, the Nuggets going over 114.5 and the Baylor Bears scoring at least 70 versus Tennessee. After missing my last two cross-sport parlays by one leg, I missed last night by two. While UTSA and the Nuggets covered their overs relatively easily, the Ducks fell one goal short despite tallying their first goal within the first five minutes of the game. Baylor was also suffocated by Tennessee’s outstanding defense, as the Bears were held to just 62 points.

NHL Saturday Cross-Sports Parlay: Utah Hockey Club/Penguins under 6.5, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Utah Hockey Club has struggled offensively. They were shutout 1-0 by the Bruins in Boston earlier this week and haven’t scored more than two goals in a single game over their last seven contests.

It hasn’t been much better in Pittsburgh. The Penguins are coming off losses of 3-2 and 4-1 versus the Lightning and Jets, respectively. They have been held to two or fewer goals in five of their last six games.

CFB Saturday Cross-Sports Parlay: Alabama/Oklahoma under 46, 7:30 p.m. ET

Remember when Alabama hosted South Carolina and had to hold on to beat the Gamecocks in an eventual 27-25 victory? I see tonight’s matchup playing out in a similar fashion. I don’t believe this version of the Sooners are more competitive than the Gamecocks. That said, I also don’t see the Crimson Tide moving up and down the field at will like they’ve done the past two weeks.

I also don’t envision the Sooners being able to do much of anything on offense. Over their past four games, the Tide have held their opponents to 17 (Tennessee), 0 (Missouri), 13 (LSU) and 7 (Mercer) points. OU might be fortunate to score double digits tonight.

NBA Saturday Cross-Sports Parlay: Golden State Warriors -3, 8:30 p.m. ET

The Warriors have owned the Spurs in previous meetings between these two teams. They’re 7-1 straight up in their last eight games versus the Spurs. They’re also a perfect 5-0 in their last five games against the Spurs in San Antonio. While the Spurs have had previous ATS success against the Warriors (4-1 ATS when facing Golden State in the last five meetings between these two teams), this isn’t a big number.

I’m assuming this line is low because oddsmakers anticipate that Curry won’t suit up. Curry is still dealing with a knee issue and the Warriors played last night in New Orleans. Even if he doesn’t play, I still believe Golden State can/will cover the three points. If he does play, well then we’re getting a great number by betting this now.