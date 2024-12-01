Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay: Chargers, Blue Jackets & an NBA Over

Will the Chargers hand the Falcons their third consecutive loss? Will the Blue Jackets take down the struggling Blackhawks? Read on for our Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Saturday Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

My cross-sport parlay for Saturday consisted of the South Carolina-Clemson under 24 in the first half, the Capitals (+145) over the Devils, the Pistons (-2) to cover versus the struggling 76ers and the Ducks (+6.5) to at least cover versus Alabama.

While the South Carolina-Clemson first half under cashed relatively easy and the Capitals pulled off the upset in New Jersey, the Pistons were smoked by the Sixers, 111-96. While the parlay didn’t hit, Oregon did beat Alabama outright, 83-81. Thus, if you played these separately, you would have profited.

NFL Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay: Los Angeles Chargers -1.5, 1:00 p.m. ET

I love this play. Situationally, this isn’t the best spot for the Chargers, who are coming off a “Harbaugh Bowl” loss to the Ravens on Sunday night football. Now they’re traveling cross-country to take on an unfamiliar foe in the Falcons, who are coming off their bye.

That said, matchup-wise, this is perfect for L.A. The Falcons don’t play defense as much as they allow yards and attempt to force field goals. While the strategy doesn’t work overall, there are times when Atlanta forces opponents to become impatient. The Chargers, however, are as patient as they come. They’ll take the profits, move the ball methodically up the field and take points whenever possible. Even without J.K. Dobbins, I like the Chargers to rebound against the struggling Falcons.

NHL Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay: Columbus Blue Jackets -120, 3:00 p.m. ET

While the Blue Jackets have played .500 hockey over their last 10 games, they’re heating back up. They’re now 4-1 in their last five contests, producing a 70.59% ROI over that span. They’ve also topped the Blackhawks in four of the previous five meetings between these two teams, while Chicago has dropped seven out of its last 10 games overall.

NBA Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay: Mavericks-Trail Blazers over 228, 9:00 p.m. ET

The over is 5-1-1 in the Mavericks’ last 10 games, as they’ve struggled defensively. The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, have cashed the under in eight out of their last 10 games. They could drag things down a bit in Dallas tonight, but the head-to-head trends suggest otherwise. The over is 8-2 in the last 10 Dallas-Portland matchups. Even better, the over is a perfect 5-0 in the last five times these two teams met in Portland.

Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay Odds: +583 (Fanduel Sportsbook)