Saturday Cross-Sport Parlay: Ducks, Pistons, Caps & a First Half CFB Under

Will the Ducks hang with Alabama in college hoops? Will the Pistons hand the struggling 76ers yet another ‘L’? Read on for our Saturday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Friday Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

Friday’s Black Friday Cross-Sport Parlay consisted of Aidan O’Connell throwing for less than 211.5 yards against the Chiefs, Georgia Tech (+17.5) covering over Georgia, Purdue (-3.5) covering against Ole Miss and the Lightning (-112) upending the Predators in the first period.

Well, Aidan f*cking O’Connell threw for over 300 yards against an overrated Kanas City team. Tampa Bay fell to Nashville 1-0 in the first period despite winning the game, 3-2. The Boilermakers won by just two over the Rebels despite leading by eight at the half. Only the Yellow Jackets, who could have beaten the Bulldogs outright, covered.

I’m ashamed. Let’s get back on track.

CFB Saturday Cross-Sport Parlay: South Carolina-Clemson under 24.5 (1H), 12:00 p.m. ET

South Carolina’s defense is nasty. Maybe night as nasty now as it was in the first half of the season, but the Gamecocks are legit. Then again, both teams are legit on that side of the ball. South Carolina ranks 8th in defensive efficiency, according to ESPN’s FPI. Clemson, meanwhile, is 18th in defensive efficiency. The Tigers also have a habit of going into lulls offensively.

I don’t mind the full-game under of 49, but I don’t want to deal with a possible situation like we saw last night in Athens. Georgia Tech and Georgia was cruising under all game until they went to one billion overtimes. No thanks. I’ll take the under in the first half and live with the result.

NHL Saturday Cross-Sport Parlay: Washington Capitals +145, 7:00 p.m. ET

I realize they’re taking on a quality opponent in the New Jersey Devils, but the Capitals are currently the hottest team in the league. They’re 3-0 on the moneyline over their last three games. In two of those contests – at Florida (+147) and at Tampa Bay (+139) – Washington was the underdog. The Caps also aren’t afraid to play on the road. They’re a perfect 5-0 in their last five away games, producing an ROI of 129.00%. In their last 10 road games, they’re 8-2 with an ROI of 78.37% over that span.

If you’re worried about the matchup with the Devils, know that the Capitals have won four out of the last seven meetings between these two teams.

NBA Saturday Cross-Sport Parlay: Detroit Pistons -2, 7:00 p.m. ET

The 76ers have fallen apart both on the court and off. With their 122-115 overtime loss to the Rockets three nights ago, they’ve now dropped five out of their last six games straight up. Their lone win was a 113-98 drubbing of the Nets as a 3-point favorite but that was also the only time they’ve covered in their last seven games.

Granted, the Pistons have also struggled. They’re just 2-4 straight up over their last six games and covered only once during that span. However, they are coming off a 130-106 win at Indiana as a 5-point underdog last night. Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back, I’ll take Detroit laying the small number against the dysfunctional Sixers.

CBB Saturday Cross-Sport Parlay: Oregon Ducks +6.5, 9:30 p.m. ET

I couldn’t hit a 2024 college basketball play if my life depended on it, but we can’t do a cross-sport parlay without some hoops. These two teams have played each other four times since 2008 and the Ducks are 3-1 against the Crimson Tide straight up. What do head-to-head matchups from 2008, 2015 and 2016 have to do with this matchup? Absolutely nothing. But I ignored the head-to-head matchups the other night when I took Indiana over Louisville and the Cardinals rolled. Thus, I’m going to account for them tonight. These two teams also played last year around this exact time and while the Tide won 99-91, the Ducks covered the 8.5.

Perhaps more relevant, the Ducks have won seven straight games to start the season. They failed to cover in three of those seven games, but in all three instances Oregon was the favorite. They were an underdog once this season – +3.5 at Texas A&M – and won the game outright.

Saturday Cross-Sport Parlay Odds: +1408 (Fanduel Sportsbook)