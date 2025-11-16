Seahawks vs Rams Best Bets – Week 11 Picks & Predictions

Last Updated on November 16, 2025 12:35 pm by Michael Cash

INGLEWOOD, CA — The NFC West spotlight shifts to SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams with the line holding at Rams –3 and a 49 point total. Our Seahawks vs Rams odds preview piece breaks down the matchup details, and these Seahawks vs Rams best bets focus on where the current numbers still offer value.

With public betting leaning heavily toward Seattle and the spread dropping from –4.5 to –3, this market sets up several strong angles for bettors targeting the late Sunday window.

Seahawks vs Rams Odds — Week 11

Spread: Rams –3 vs. Seahawks +3

Total: 49.0

Moneyline: Seahawks +155 / Rams –180

Seahawks vs Rams Picks

Best Bet 1: Seahawks +3

Seattle has drawn more than 75% of spread tickets, and the number has moved from +4.5 to +3. Even with the adjustment, +3 still captures a wide range of potential outcomes in a divisional game with two offenses capable of pushing pressure late. Backing Seattle with the full field goal keeps bettors on the same side as the early market position without losing key protection.

Best Bet 2: Over 49.0

A total of 49.0 indoors at SoFi Stadium reflects expectations for offensive rhythm, and both passing attacks are positioned to challenge each other’s coverage. Weather is removed from the equation, and a competitive script often leads to extended possessions rather than stalled drives. With both teams built around vertical and intermediate passing, the Over remains a viable angle at a number still below major thresholds.

Who is The Public Betting – Seahawks vs Rams Week 11

Ticket split: Seahawks 76% of spread tickets; Rams 24%.

Seahawks 76% of spread tickets; Rams 24%. Line movement: Rams opened –4.5 and moved to –3; Seattle shifted from +4.5 to +3.

Rams opened –4.5 and moved to –3; Seattle shifted from +4.5 to +3. Market read: Heavy interest in Seattle contributes to a shorter price on the home favorite.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Parlay – Spread Hook + Kyren & Kupp Production

Leg 1: Seahawks +3.5 (-115)

The wider Week 11 board shows +3.5 at -115 available, which supplies the half-point above the key number of three.

Leg 2: Kyren Williams Over 56.5 rushing yards (-110)

His posted total of 56.5 yards fits a projected script in which Los Angeles leans into ground production while working with a slight favorite’s edge.

Leg 3: Cooper Kupp Over 34.5 receiving yards (-125)

At 34.5 yards, Kupp’s number sits comfortably below typical thresholds, making efficiency rather than volume the requirement inside an indoor passing environment.

This 3-leg build returns approximately +540, paying about $640 on a $100 stake. Have your own parlay you want to try? Check out our simple to use, free parlay calculator to test any combination up to 15 legs before placing a wager.

Things to Know Before You Bet

The spread moved toward Seattle despite the Rams playing at home.

Indoor conditions support consistent passing efficiency for both offenses.

The 4:05 p.m. ET slot often ties this matchup to late-slate parlays and live-betting swings.

Seattle has attracted roughly three-quarters of the spread tickets in the data provided.

How to Watch – Seahawks vs Rams

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

⏰ Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

📺 TV: FOX

🏟 Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

