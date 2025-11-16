Seahawks vs Rams Predictions — Week 11 Preview & Odds

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch Seahawks vs Rams

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Seahawks vs Rams Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Seattle Seahawks +3.0 49.0 +155 Los Angeles Rams –3.0 49.0 –180

Where This Game Will Be Won

Seattle’s success hinges on avoiding long-yardage situations. When the Seahawks stay ahead of schedule, their play-action game becomes far more dangerous and creates the explosive passes they rely on. Protecting the quarterback early and avoiding negative runs will dictate whether Seattle can sustain drives against a disciplined Rams front.

For Los Angeles, the focus is on pace and efficiency. The Rams have quietly improved their run-pass balance, and their ability to generate early-down rhythm has kept pressure off their defense. If they can force Seattle into predictable passing situations, Los Angeles can leverage its pass-rush depth and control the flow of the game.

Who is The Public Betting — Seahawks vs Rams

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Seattle Seahawks 76% +4.5 → +3 Los Angeles Rams 24% –4.5 → –3

Market Read: A 76% ticket count on the underdog with a move toward the Rams signals resistance to Seattle at the adjusted number. Books holding firm at –3 suggests sharper money is comfortable with Los Angeles playing from ahead at home.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart

Seahawks vs Rams Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Rams –3. Los Angeles’ efficiency profile and defensive matchup advantages at home give them multiple paths to a margin win. Lean: Under 49, with both teams likely leaning on ball control early to keep their defenses out of high-stress situations.

